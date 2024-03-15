Getting all Swimsuit outfits in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is much easier than it first seems, and attempting to get all of them will give you a fun detour from saving the world and stopping Sephiroth. Even if it is just for a few moments.

When you arrive in Costa del Sol in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, you're soon told your attire isn't appropriate for the beach. It then becomes your job to find the right swimming outfits for Cloud, Tifa, and Aerith. Red XII and Barret have already sorted something out for themselves.

So, without further ado, we're here to show you how to get all Swimsuits in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.

How to get all Cloud Swimsuits in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

To get all of Cloud's Swimsuits in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth you need to take part in the Costa del Amor event in Costa del Sol during Chapter Six: Fool's Paradise.

By taking part in the minigames scattered around Costa del Sol you'll earn Companion Cards. You can then exchange these Companion Cards at the Outfit Exchange for Swimsuits for Cloud.

There are two Swimsuit options for Cloud, the Wild Surf outfit and the Ocean Chocobo outfit:

Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix

Each outfit costs one Companion Card. To get enough Cards for each outfit you will need to take part in all of the Costa del Amor minigames across the area. Don't worry too much though, we're going to walk you through where to find them and how to win!

How to find and win all of Cloud's Costa del Amor games in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

To start Costa del Amor for Cloud you need to play through the main story of Chapter Six until Cloud leaves Johnny's Seaside Inn and is stopped by a group of Costa del Sol dancers. They will sign Cloud up for Costa del Amor and this is the point where the minigames you need to complete will unlock.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix

Across the seaside town there are two events for Cloud to take part in.

Pirate's Rampage - Brigantine

Head to the blue marker that's just north of the entrance to the Costa del Sol beach to find Barret waiting for you at Pirate's Rampage.

This minigame is all about shooting as many targets as you can within the time limit to raise your score. Your target score to beat the game and get a Companion Card for Cloud is 10,000. If you get this score, you'll also be rewarded with two Hi-Potions.

You'll have a timer at the top showing you how long you've got for each stage and your current score, as well as target score, will be displayed on the left side of your screen.

Each target is worth a different amount of points. The higher the value of the target, the harder it is to shoot. Some targets go down in one shot while others take a few more hits to be destroyed.

You will have four rounds to get to 10,000 points to get Cloud's Companion Card.

Card Carnival

For Cloud's next Costa del Amor event, head to the Card Carnival location marked on the map below:

Here, you'll be reunited Regina for a pairs Queen's Blood Tournament. We've got a whole guide showing you all of the Card Carnival Puzzle Solutions for Costa del Sol, so check this out to find out exactly what you need to do to win.

You need to beat all of the Card Carnival rounds to get Cloud's second Companion Card.

How to get all Tifa and Aerith Swimsuits in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Shortly after Cloud finishes getting his beachware outfit together, it's time for Aerith and Tifa to do the same. As you did with Cloud, to get Aerith and Tifa's Swimsuits you will need to participate in Girls del Amor events to get Companion Cards.

Once you've collected enough Companion Cards for the duo, you can exchange them for their Swimsuit outfits at the Outfit Exchange.

Tifa has two swimsuit outfits, the Shining Spirit outfit and the Majestic Glamour outfit. Each one costs one Companion Card:

Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix

Aerith also has two swimsuit outfits, the Pink Mermaid outfit and the Floral Delight outfit. Each one costs one Companion Card:

Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix

Overall, if you want to get all of Tifa's and Aerith's swimming outfits you will need a total of four Companion Cards.

How to find and win all of Tifa and Aerith's Girls del Amor games in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

You will automatically start Girls del Amor in Chapter Six: Fool's Paradise after getting Cloud his own beachware. It's important to note that you can control Tifa or Aerith at any time in this section, your choice won't affect the minigames on offer or the story.

When you both leave Johnny's Seaside Inn you'll run into the same dancers Cloud spoke to earlier. They'll kick off Girls del Amor for you and all of the minigames will unlock from this point. We recommend completing all of them to get the maximum amount of Companion Cards on offer.

Cactuar Caper - Aerith

The start point for Cactuar Caper can be found at the blue diamond marker on the map, just south of the entrance to Costa del Sol beach. We've marked it on the map below for you too:

Once you start Cactuar Caper by speaking to the event staff here, you'll learn that you need to use your camera to photograph the Cactuars hidden around Costa del Sol. Don't worry though, we've got a whole guide showing you all of the hidden cactuar locations so you can complete this one in no time.

Find all four hidden Cactuars, take a photo of them and tell the event staff to get an Aerith Companion Card.

Run Wild Free-for-All - Aerith

Technically neither of the duo takes part in this event, this one is for Red XIII. Head to the blue marker highlighted on the map below to start this minigame:

Run Wild tests Red's prowess on the soccer field against three other teams. Naturally, Red XIII is on the red team facing off with the blue, yellow, and black team. You will have three minutes to score as many goals as you can while making sure the other teams don't score in yours.

The leaderboard will be shown in the top left corner of your screen. You need to be in the top two to win.

Your goal (get it? Funny right?) here is to finish in the top two to achieve rank one to get an Aerith Companion Card. Doing so will also get you two Ethers and one Tropical Meat.

Wheelie Rendezvous - Tifa

To start Wheelie Rendezvous head to the location marked on the map below. Speak to the person with the blue marked above their head to get started:

Your job here is to find and return all of the Wheelies to the right parking lots. Luckily for you, we've got another guide showing you all of the Wheelie locations in Costa del Sol so you can finish this task quickly.

Once you've returned all of the Wheelies and finished the task, you'll get a Tifa Companion Card.

Royal Coast Concert - Tifa

The final part of Girls del Amor is the Royal Coast Concert! Head to the location we've marked on the map below to get started:

Here, Tifa will be asked (forced) to play the Piano after the original pianist is a no-show. On the paino itself will be Tifa's Theme, and this is the piece of sheet music you'll need to perform to have a chance at getting her companion card.

We've got a page explaining how to play Pianos in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth if you'd like more details, but the general idea is to move the L and R stick in the correct direction indicated on the screen in time with the lines meeting up with the outer rim of each circle.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix

You need to perform the song well to get Tifa's Companion Card. We scored an A rank and got the Companion Card, some Phoenix Down, a Remedy and an Elixir.

How to change into Swimsuit Outfits in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Once you've got a swimsuit, either Cloud's or Tifa's and Aerith's, you can change into them using one of the changing booths dotted around Costa del Amor. They are marked with a small changing booth icon on your map:

There is something to keep in mind when choosing which one to wear. If you want to boost your chances of romancing Tifa for a Gold Saucer date later on, then match her outfit with Cloud's:

If Cloud is wearing the shirtless Wild Surf swimsuit , pick the Shining Spirit swimsuit for Tifa.

, pick the for Tifa. If Cloud is wearing the Ocean Chocobo swimsuit, pick the Majestic Glamour swimsuit for Tifa.

However, if you want to romance Aerith to boost your chances of getting her as your Gold Saucer date later on, then match her outfit to Cloud's:

If you put Cloud in the Wild Surf outfit then choose the Pink Mermaid outfit for Aerith .

then choose the . If you put Cloud in the Ocean Chocobo outfit then choose the Floral Delight outfit for Aerith.

That's it for now! If you're looking for more fun in the sun in Costa del Sol, then check out our page showing you how to complete the Saga of the Seaside Inn or our page listing all of the Corel Cache locations.