Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth The Saga of Seaside Inn walkthrough

The Saga of Seaside Inn is a lengthy side quest started in Chapter 7 of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, but you actually can't finish it until you get to Chapter 9.

Johnny's quest in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth involves finding ziplines, making a boiler valve, and stealing a Tonberry King's Crown, which our The Saga of Seaside Inn walkthrough covers below, along with what the quest rewards are.

How to start The Saga of Seaside Inn in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

You have to reach Chapter 7 to start The Saga of Seaside Inn in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. Chapter 7 starts right after the events on the beach in Costa Del Sol, which you start by changing into Cloud, Tifa, and Aerith's swimwear.

You'll have to take part in minigames like Card Carnival and find hidden Cactuars and Wheelie locations to earn Companion Cards used for buying swimwear.

In Chapter 7, you can then start Johnny's quest by talking to him at his hotel, or picking it up from the noticeboard in Costa del Sol first. He'll go over his predicament, then you'll have to travel into Corel to start your first task.

Where to recover the refurbishment materials in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Your first task for The Saga of Seaside Inn side quest is to recover lost refurbishment materials for the Johnny duo at Costa Falls. There are eight refurbishment material locations to find at the top of ziplines in Corel, but you only have to find four of them to continue the quest. Finding all eight gives you a three-star subquest completion rating, however, and slightly alters some dialogue later.

We've got more information and pictures in our complete zipline locations guide, but at a glance, here's a picture of where to find all zipline and refurbishment materials in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth:

How to check the Republic-Era factory in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Next, you have to head to the Republic-Era factory in the northern region of Corel to meet up with the Johnny duo again. They want to make a special boiler valve at the factory, but to do this, you first have to find the two Lifesprings in this part of Corel to mark an Excavation Intel at the factory.

The Lifesprings are found in the south and southeastern areas of this part of Corel. Here's a map picture of the Lifespring locations:

Follow the springseeker owls when you get near the Lifesprings, then follow them to scan the crystals. Once the Excavation Intel is marked on your map, head back to the Republic-Era factory and whistle for your Chocobo to start sniffing out the transmuter chip for the boiler valve.

How to make the boiler valve in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Now you have the recipe, it's time to make the boiler valve with:

x2 Iron Ore

x2 Zinc Ore

x2 Amethyst

All of these can be found in the Corel region by picking up mineral deposits (the resources with a bangle-like symbol above them), and we've got a full page on how to get Zinc Ore, but in short, the best place to get Zinc Ore, Amethysts, and even Iron Ore, is on Mount Corel. While you can get lucky and find some in the first beach area of Corel, the mountain is a far easier farming spot.

We recommend continuing the story up Mount Corel if you haven't already, as you have to go this way to be able to complete the next part of Johnny's quest anyway.

How to steal and deliver the Tonberry King's Crown in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

As we mentioned above, you have to continue the story in order to complete this final part of The Saga of Seaside Inn, as you can only get to the Tonberry King's location in Chapter 9 after your first trip to the Gold Saucer.

We've got lots more details and a boss strategy in our Tonberry King Crown guide, but in short, here's how to steal and deliver the Tonberry King's Crown for The Saga of Seaside Inn:

Reach the next Corel open area in Chapter 9. Find and scan the four Lifesprings in this new Corel region. Go to the new 'Classified Intel: Heavy Lies the Crown' map marker that appears after doing this. Equip one party member with the Steal Materia (Yuffie has this by default). Summon the Tonberry King and Pressure it to get it to drop its Pristine Crown. Use the Steal ability on the Pristine Crown to pick it up. Defeat the Tonberry King to successfully claim the Crown.

If you kill the Tonberry King without stealing the Pristine Crown, you get the Marred Crown instead. It doesn't make a huge difference which crown you give Johnny, but that Pristine Crown does look pretty on Johnny's desk, and he's very happy about getting it.

Once you report back to Johnny at his hotel, The Saga of Seaside Inn will finally be over!

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth The Saga of Seaside Inn rewards

Apart from Party Level and character XP, here's what The Saga of Seaside Inn rewards you get in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth:

#134 J-Squad Queen's Blood Card.

Johnny's Treasure Trove.

Relationship with Yuffie improves.

Johnny's Treasure Trove is a display of all the collectibles you accumulate during your travels, and once you find enough collectibles, you get to open that chest outside of the hotel.

There are also four Trophies linked to finding all collectibles for Johnny's Treasure Trove.

Have fun hunting for collectibles!