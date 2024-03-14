Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Aerith romance guide

Romancing Aerith in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth will make sure that you’ve got the best chance of taking her on the famous Gold Saucer date.

However, there are more bonds and relationships to be made in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth than there were in the original so you’ve got to be careful who you befriend if you want a specific result for that date.

That’s why we’re here, in our Aerith Romance guide we’re going to show you how to romance Aerith in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth to make sure you get her as Cloud’s eventual date. This includes showing you all of Aerith's side quests and best dialogue options throughout each chapter.

Warning: We’ve done our best to avoid spoilers but there are some that cannot be skipped, so be warned that there are likely to be minor story spoilers ahead!

On this page:

How to romance Aerith in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

To romance Aerith and make sure you have her as your highest relationship level in Chapter 8 and Chapter 12 over any of the other characters to make sure its her knocking on your door on both occasions.

Ideally, your relationship meter with Aerith should be a bright blue colour (the one that appears above her head when you press L1). This is the highest colour you can get for relationship levels and then rings will appear around it. The best thing to do is make sure that only Aerith has the blue marker - if another character has it you run the risk of taking them on the dates instead.

There are a few ways you can raise your relationship level with Aerith in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth:

Complete all of Aerith's side quests.

Pick the best dialogue choices when talking to Aerith.

Get an outstanding performance in the Junon Parade.

Match Cloud's Swimwear to Aerith's in Costa del Sol.

Pick Aerith when on the beach in Costa del Sol.

In the Costa del Sol fight, choose Aerith and Barret.

Unlock and use (at least once) all of Cloud and Aerith's Synergy Abilities and Skills.

However, as you level up Aerith's friendship level it's important to actively avoid increasing your relationship with any other character. If you end up reaching Chapter 8 or 12 with relationship levels with the other characters, like Tifa, at a higher level than your one with Aerith then you're likely to be going on the date with them instead.

You can easily avoid this scenario by making sure you pick the 'bad' dialogue options when speaking to other characters and you can even skip their side missions in each region to ensure you get only one result for Cloud at the Gold Saucer.

All Aerith romance dialogue choices in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

As you work your way through each story chapter, you'll have multiple occasions where you'll quickly need to decide how to respond to Aerith. There are always three options; the best one, the neutral one, and the worst one. If you want to romance Aerith, then we recommend picking the best one each time - but don't worry if you're not sure what they are, we've worked that out for you.

Here are all of the best Aerith dialogue choices in FF7 Rebirth:

Chapter Two - Kalm

Dialogue Choice: Sure. Let's.

Chapter Four - Under Junon Inn

Dialogue Choice: You shoved a flower at me.

Chapter Six - Costa del Sol Beach

Dialogue Choice: They're just thoughts.

Chapter Nine - Gongaga

Dialogue Choice: They didn't seem to mind.

Chapter Ten - Cosmo Canyon

Dialogue Choice: Encourage her.

Chapter Eleven - Nibelheim

Dialogue Choice: Sounds like something I'd do.

Aerith swimsuit choice in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

When you're hanging around enjoying the sun in Costa del Sol, there will be a point where you'll have the chance to choose the beach-dwelling outfits for Cloud, Aerith and Tifa. Your choices here will impact Cloud's relationship with one of the duo.

To boost your relationship with Aerith here you need to make sure her Swimming Costume choice matches Clouds.

If you put Cloud in the Wild Surf outfit then choose the Pink Mermaid outfit for Aerith .

then . If you put Cloud in the Ocean Chocobo outfit then choose the Floral Delight outfit for Aerith.

Check out our Romancing Tifa guide to figure out which outfits you shouldn't put Tifa in to avoid matching her with Cloud.

All Aerith side quests in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

There are a total of seven side quests you can do to improve your relationship with Aerith across the main story chapters. Here is a list of all of Aerith's side quests in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth:

Flowers from the Hill

Stuck in a Rut

Rendezvous in Costa del Sol

The Spice of Life

Absence of a Sign

Beneath Still Waters

Woodland Vigil

Aerith Gold Saucer Date one in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Your first chance to have a date with Aerith is in Chapter 8 when you first visit the infamous Gold Saucer. After progressing through some of the story here, Cloud will get a knock on his door. If your highest relationship level at this point is with Aerith, you will both go on a mini date.

Aerith Gold Saucer Date two in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Your second, and proper, date with Aerith will happen in Chapter 12 if you still have the highest relationship level with her. We won't spoil this one for you, but if you open your door and Aerith is there then she'll be your date for the evening!

However, if you don't get the second date with Aerith then don't worry. You can always repeat the Gold Saucer date with a character of your choice by going into an extra settings menu that appears once you've completed the story for the first time.

We hope you enjoy your date with Aerith!