Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Stuck in a Rut walkthrough

The Stuck in a Rut quest in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is one of the first ones you can do when you arrive in the Junon region. We highly recommend completing this quest prompty as it rewards you with a useful travel system as well as the usual SP and EXP rewards.

This Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth quest is broken down into several parts, all of which will get you used to exploring the environment in Junon and honing your Chocobo skills as you hunt for very specific materials.

Without further ado, we're here to show you how to complete the Stuck in a Rut quest in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth and all of the Wainwright's Materials locations too.

On this page:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

How to start the Stuck in a Rut quest in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

You can start the Stuck in a Rut quest in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth as soon as you arrive in Junon. After exiting Mythril Mines, head to the location marked on the map below to discover a Chocobo Ranch. Here, locate and speak to the ranch owner Gabe. He's usually by his hut.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix

After you speak to Gabe, you'll automatically unlock and begin the Stuck in a Rut quest.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix

How to wrangle Belle in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Your first task for Stuck in a Rut will be to wrangle a Chocobo. To find Belle, head to the location marked on the map below that Gabe told you about. When you get here, you'll find that Belle is amongst several skittish Chocobos.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix

To get her, you'll need to figure out how to get past the Chocobos without alerting them to your presence. We've got a whole guide showing you how to get the Junon Chocobo Belle that takes you through the process step by step.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix

Once you've got Belle, you can then head straight to the Wainwright's Hut.

How to get to the Wainwright's Hut in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

You can find the location of the Wainwright's Hut in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth marked on the map below. You will need to use Belle's special ability to be able to reach it.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix

Head to the area marked on the map and, at ground level, you should find that there's a large flat wall with arrows pointing upwards on it. Walk your Chocobo towards this and they'll instantly grab onto it to start walking up it. Keep walking until you get to the top.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix

Follow these simple steps to get to the Wainwright's Hut:

Walk up the first climbable wall with your Chocobo. At the top, you'll see another wall in front of you. Climb this too. Then at the top of this one, head up the climbable wall to your right. At the top of this wall, continue to climb up the next one that's directly in front of you. Finally, when you reach the top of the wall here follow the path around to the right and you'll reach the Wainwright's Hut.

How to find the Wainwright's Materials in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

After speaking to the somewhat frustrating Wainwright, you'll then be tasked with finding three pieces of Driftwood for him. Now, we found out that you can complete this quest with only one or two pieces of Driftwood but we recommend getting all three to 100 per cent clear this quest.

The Wainwright will give you a map that vaguely hints at where each material can be found, but we've done some (literal) digging with a Chocobo and found them.

Here are all of the Wainwright's Materials locations in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth:

Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix

Luckily, all of them can be found in the area between the Wainwright's Hut, the entrance to Under Junon and Gabe's Chocobo Ranch.

When you get to one of the locations marked above make sure you're riding your Chocobo. Keep an eye out for a red question mark to appear above their head - this is the sign you're in the right place.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix

When it appears above their head, get your Chocobo to sniff the air around them and look around until they pinpoint the exact direction of the piece of Driftwood. All you need to do then is head the way the Chocobo indicates and use them to dig the ground when they eventually find it, just like you'd do when seeking out other things with a Chocobo.

Once you've found all three pieces, head back to the Wainwright's Hut to give them to him. He'll then make the parts you need and you can take them back to Gabe to finish this quest!

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Stuck in a Rut quest rewards explained

After you take the materials back to Gabe at the Chocobo Ranch, you'll complete the Stuck in a Rut quest and be rewarded with the following:

SP - Entire Party.

Gil.

Boosted relationship with Aerith.

Queensguard Bangle.

EXP - Cloud.

Party EXP.

Chocobo Carriage Unlock.

The Chocobo Carriage unlock will allow you to use Gabe's Chocobo Carriage to travel between the Grasslands and Junon for a fee. It will cost you 300 Gil per ride, but it will save you time as you won't need to travel back through Mythril Mines to get to the previous region.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix

That's it for now! If you're looking for more Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth content, check out our Fort Condor guide or our Folios Upgrade System explainer. Also, while you're in the area, take a look at our page listing all of the Junon Chocobo Stop locations too.