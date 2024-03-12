Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Absence of a Sign walkthrough

The Absence of a Sign quest in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth will have you running and gliding across Cosmo Canyon. Your task, getting accurate photographs for scholars in the Planetary Assembly.

As with most optional side quests in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, this one can only be unlocked after getting through a significant portion of the main story in this region. However, once you do unlock it, you'll be able to put your exploration skills and Chocobo abilities to good use.

Without further ado, we're here to show you how to complete the Absence of a Sign quest in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.

How to start Absence of a Sign in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

To start the Absence of a Sign quest in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth you need to have completed the story mission 'Uninvited Guests' in Chapter 10 in Cosmo Canyon.

After you complete this story quest and return to the settlement, use one of Bugenhagen's assistants to fast travel to the Planetary Assembly.

When here, speak to Ceasar by the Telescope on the balcony to begin the quest.

He will task you with going to three different locations around Cosmo Canyon to take photographs that match the ones he's given you in his notes. You ideally need to have photographs of 80 percent accuracy but Ceasar will take any photograph if you're struggling.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Absence of a Sign Celestial Phenomena location one

The hardest part of this photograph is getting to its location, so let's tackle this one first. You can find the area you need to head to marked on the map below:

However, to get to this area, you need to have your Cosmo Canyon Chocobo and head to Gliding Range No.6 which is south east of your target location.

Once at it, jump off and glide across to the wooden landing pad directly opposite you.

When you've landed, follow the path here around to the right until you reach the launch area for Gliding Range No.7. Here, jump off and glide to the wooden landing pad directly opposite you again, this time using the fans to keep your Chocobo in the air.

Once you land, look to your right. You should see some small wooden steps leading into a rock.

Climb these steps and hop up onto the rock. You should then see a wooden path around the outside of the inner rock formation, follow this to reach the launch area for Gliding Range No.13.

Here, again, glide across to the landing pad opposite you using the fans to keep your Chocobo in the air. Once you're across the gap you should find that the launch area for Gliding Range No.14 is on your left. Use this to glide across to the next area opposite the launch ramp.

When you land, follow the path here past the first launch ramp on your right and past the Blustercave Lifespring (you can do this if you want to though.) Keep following this path around and upwards until you come to the launch ramp for Gliding Range No.16.

Here, you should be able to see a Remnawave Tower across from you. This is where you want to go. So, again, use the fans to glide across to this area.

When you get to this area make sure you're at ground level. Now, from the Remnawave Tower, follow the ground level path around to the right (check your map to make sure you're heading towards the Celestial Phenomena location). You will encounter some enemies, but you can use your Chocobo to zoom right past them.

Eventually, you will come to the base of a very tall rock formation past an anvil in the ruins. To your right you should see a slight ramp made out of rocks and a fan.

All you need to do now is use this fan to propel your Chocobo into the air and you'll land at the correct spot!

Of course there are enemies waiting for you. Specifically, a Skeeskee and a big Reapertail. The Skeeskee is more of an annoyance than a threat, but we highly suggest taking them out first so you can then concentrate your energy on the Reapertail.

Use Ice attacks of any kind on the Reapertail to pressure it. We recommend using a mixture of spells and abilties with this elemental effect as much as you can to raise the pressure gauge. You will eventually be able to stagger it and then hit it with Cloud's Punisher Mode attacks to really hurt it.

Once you beat the Reapertail and Skeeskee, you can start hunting for the perfect angle for your photograph. To save you some time, we found that the best place to go is to stand by a small twiggy bush near the area entrance facing north west, you should end up with a small Cacti stub directly in front of you on the edge of the area like in the image below:

The image you're trying to match from your notes is number two. You can press left on your directional pad at any time to check your positioning.

When you're ready, press up on your directional pad to bring out the camera. You may need to zoom in and move slightly to get the correct angle. You'll know if you're close by monitoring the accuracy percentage at the bottom of the scope:

Once you're happy with your accuracy and photograph, confirm that that you want to use it and you'll have found the Celestial Phenomena: Moogle.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Absence of a Sign sneaking a photograph of Aerith

When you get your camera out to take your second photograph in this quest, you'll have a chance to sneak a photograph of Aerith - you just need to make sure you time it right!

To get 100 percent accuracy when sneaking a photo of Aerith, wait until the scope turns green to take the picture. This happens when Aerith begins to make a wish while looking at the constellation you're facing.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Absence of a Sign Photograph location two

To get to the second photograph location, head to Gliding Range No.4 and follow the path south west past the Regional Phenomena, Expedition Intel and Fiend Intel sites. These are all situated in ruins, so continue to follow the dirt path past them and eventually you'll come to a large platform area where the Reapertail is hard to miss.

If you're not sure you're heading the right way, the dirt path should take you past some tall columns:

As you did before, take out the enemies in this area and then you can begin to find the right position for this photograph.

We found that the easiest place to stand is slightly south west of where Aerith is standing. Plant Cloud directly in front of another twiggy bush here. The photograph you're trying to match is number three in your notes.

Press upwards on your directional pad to bring you camera up and aim the viewfinder so it's above the bridge and in line with the end of the larger rock formation sticking out on the left. You may need to zoom in a bit to get the right accuracy percentage:

Line the scope up with the location of our one to get over 80 percent accuracy.

When you're happy with this photo and confirm you want to use it, you'll have found the Celestial Phenomena: Bahamut.

One photograph left!

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Absence of a Sign Photograph location three

Your final target location is by Cosmo Canyon Airstrip:

To reach this area, head back to the Cosmo Canyon Air Strip via fast travel. As soon as you appear, look to your left and you should see a pathway leading upwards against the cliff wall here.

Follow this path and it will take you straight to the final area. Again, there's a Reapertail here - but you've already taken out two so you know what you do!

Once you've beaten this Reapertail, move Cloud around the area so that his head and handle of his sword are both slightly underneath the bottom left star of the constellation like in the image below:

From here, whip your camera out and aim it so that the center is just above the end of the slanted rock formation like in the image below. Again, you may need to fiddle with your zoom a little to get a percentage above 80.

After you've taken the photo, you'll have found the Celestial Phenomena: Chocobo.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Absence of a Sign rewards explained

Once you've found all of your photographs you can head back to Ceasar at the Planetary Assembly. Report your findings to him to complete the quest.

These are the rewards for completing the Absence of a Sign quest:

Deepen relationship with Aerith

Party EXP

EXP

SP - Multiple Characters

XP - Multiple Characters

That's it for now! If you're looking for more Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth content, check out our Fort Condor guide or our Folios Upgrade System explainer.