Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth feed for Piko locations

You have to find feed for Piko in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth during the 'Gearing up for the Race' quest in order to make them better for the upcoming Chocobo race.

While you only need to find three feed for Piko locations in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, you can exchange three extra greens for a new Chocobo gear set, so it's a good idea to get all six greens if you want another Chocobo style and option when Chcocobo racing in the future.

On this page:

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth feed for Piko explained

There are six ways to get a total of six greens as feed for Piko during the 'Gearing up for the Race' quest, however, you only need three greens to continue the story. The other three greens can be used to purchase the Gi Chocobo Gear set from Esther. You might want to consider buying it past completionist reasons, as you'll soon be able to see that all Chocobo Gear actually has racing benefits, and the Gi set is a solid choice for the upcoming story race if you haven't been buying other Chocobo gear.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix

You can't spend these extra three greens anywhere else, and you can't feed Piko anymore than three, so we recommend completing all of the feed for Piko tasks if you want to buy the Gi gear. Only doing the three easiest tasks will make the story move forward a lot quicker though, if that's all you're after.

From easiest to hardest (or most time consuming) activities, here's all feed for Piko locations in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth:

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth feed for Piko location 1

The first feed for Piko location is the three thugs standing near the Queen's Blood players in the central northern part of Corel Prison. This is the 'Stalkers?' subquest.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix

To get the green from the thugs, walk all the way to the right and into the house at the end, by the chest. Then, crawl through the gap in the wall to fight the trio. You'll get the green after you defeat all three thugs.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth feed for Piko location 2

The second feed for Piko location is the truth and lie minigame in the southeastern part of Corel Prison, on the path behind the weapon and item vendors. This is the 'Swindling Seminar' subquest.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix

To get the green for Piko from Conniving Caglio, you have to work out who is telling the truth from the five numbered people in front of him. This can take a while to visit locations and investigate who the liars are, but we've included the answer in spoiler tags below to speed up the process.

The person telling the truth in Swindling Seminar is person number four: Squinty Rachel. This is because there is indeed a picture of Stamp the dog on Gus' compound wall.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth feed for Piko location 3

The third feed for Piko location in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is the bartender at Bail Jumper in the central northern part of Corel Prison, opposite the three thugs and Queen's Blood players. This is 'The Bartender's Untended Garden' subquest.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix

To get the green from the bartender you have to chase the Cactuar located past the gate by the crowd with a megaphone speaker in the northern tip of Corel Prison. We recommend running past any enemies that you can while hunting down the Cactuar, as fighting them all isn't necessary. There are chests on the route though, so keep an eye out for them!

At the end of the hunt you'll face a group of Cactuars who can kill Cloud instantaneously if you're not careful, so we recommend you equip any ATB Up Accessories or Materia you have before starting the fight. Then, at the start of the battle with the Cactuars, build up your ATB gauge as soon as possible and unleash Triple Slash when you can. Cactuars are weak to abilities, and Triple Slash is Cloud's best one for dealing with the Cactuar crowd quickly.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth feed for Piko location 4

The fourth feed for Piko location is the Desert Rush minigame found in the shop of the same name, on the western part of Solemnitude Manor. The subquest is also called 'Desert Rush'.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix

You need to get at least 15,000 points playing Desert Rush to get the green as a reward for reaching Rank 1. Desert Rush is very similar to the box destroying minigame in Remake, with point and time extension boxes. However, this time you have to account for gear and shock boxes too.

The large gear boxes can only be destroyed after the red lightning symbols on them turn green after you break the corresponding shock box. Shock boxes are also big, and have a lightning symbol on them. You also need to hit separate elevator gears (that aren't boxes) to go up or down levels to find more boxes.

We recommend saving your ATB charges to use Braver on the bigger boxes.

The red symbol on the gear box in the background will turn green once this shock box is destroyed. You can only destroy a gear box when all of its lightning symbols are green. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth feed for Piko location 5

The fifth feed for Piko location is at the underground Beast Battleground area, found by climbing down the ladder in the southeastern corner of Corel Prison, just down from the Swindling Seminar location. The subquest is also called 'Beast Battleground'.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix

To get the green from the arena, you have to beat the first three combat challenges. To prepare you for the fights ahead, here's the enemies you'll be facing and how to beat them:

Sylkis Cup Round 1: Field of Nightmares - Two Ignilisks and one Grasslands Wolf. These are weak, so just using Cloud's Braver or Triple Slash abilities between normal attacks should finish the fight quickly.

- Two Ignilisks and one Grasslands Wolf. These are weak, so just using Cloud's Braver or Triple Slash abilities between normal attacks should finish the fight quickly. Sylkis Cup Round 2: Portent of Ruin - One Bagnadrana. It is weak to Ice and attacks from the rear won't cause damage, so hit it from the front or with long-range abilities and attacks. It can pin Cloud down from the front though, so try and dodge this when possible.

- One Bagnadrana. It is weak to Ice and attacks from the rear won't cause damage, so hit it from the front or with long-range abilities and attacks. It can pin Cloud down from the front though, so try and dodge this when possible. Sylkis Cup Round 3: Unknown Error - Test 0. It is weak to Fire, and you can also Pressure it while its in the 'Play Dead' state, and by dodging or countering its attacks. It's a very speedy enemy though, so beware you might not have time to cast Fire before being interrupted. So, dodging and countering its attacks until it Plays Dead is the best strategy.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth feed for Piko location 6

The last feed for Piko location in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is the three Queen's Blood players in the central northern part of Corel Prison, in the small shelter near the three thugs and across the way from the Bail Jumper bar. You can pick up the 'Peculiar Card Players' subquest from the Card Collector at the House of Cards in the southern part of Corel Prison.

Here's pictures of where to find the Card Collector:

Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix

Here's pictures of where to find the three Queen's Blood players:

Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix

As you might have guessed, to get the greens from this subquest, you have to beat all three of the Queen's Blood players in the shelter. They're only Rank 3 though, so they don't have the best cards available. However, if you need more cards for your deck, you can buy booster packs from the Card Collector.

Now that you have all six greens for the Gearing up for the Race quest, it's time to head back to Piko and feed three of the greens to them. You can also spend the remaining three greens with Esther to buy the Gi Chocobo gear if you want.

Good luck during your first Chocobo race!