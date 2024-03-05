Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Swindling Seminar answers

You have to work out who is telling the truth during the Swindling Seminar subquest in Chapter 8 of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth in order to get a feed for Piko and progress with the story.

Your answer is always randomised, so you have to actually do the legwork to find the truth. To speed things along, we've detailed all Swindling Seminar answers in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth below, so you can confidently pick the person telling the truth.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Swindling Seminar answer 1

The first person in the Swindling Seminar lineup is Thirsty Usain. To check his information you first have to go to the Bail Jumper Bar in the northwestern corner of Corel Prison.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix

When you get here, interact with the tankard on the bartop, to the left of the bartender. If it is a Cosmo Canyon, Usain is telling the truth. If it's anything else, Usain is lying.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix

You can also speak with the bartender at Bail Jumper to pick up another feed for Piko subquest.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Swindling Seminar answer 2

The second person in the Swindling Seminar lineup is Knucklehead Toya. To check her information you have to go to the weapon shop in the middle of Corel Prison, on the opposite side of where the seminar is being held.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix

Be careful as you go inside though, as if you knock over anything, you can't check the vendor's stock. So, slowly walk up to the vendor and then check to see if they sell Potions. If they do, Toya is telling the truth, but if they don't, she's lying.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Swindling Seminar answer 3

The third person you have to work out whether they're lying or not is Sloppy Shawn. To verify his information, you have to go to the small Maghanata bookstore, near the weapon vendor.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix

In the bookstore, inspect the pile of books to the vendor's left. If she mentions Garth's autobiography 'Meditations on the Underling Life', then Shawn is telling the truth, but if the vendor names anything else, Shawn is lying.

This information means Shawn was lying in our playthrough. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Swindling Seminar answer 4

Next up in Swindling Seminar is person four, Squinty Rachel. To check whether she's lying or not you have to go back to Gus' compound all the way to the west, near the Desert Rush minigame store.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix

Outside, at the bottom of Gus' compound, look on the wall to the left of the stairs leading into the building. If there's a picture of Stamp the dog here, then Rachel is telling the truth. If there is no picture of Stamp, then she's lying.

Rachel was telling the truth in our playthrough, so Stamp was printed here. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Swindling Seminar answer 5

The fifth and last person you need to find the correct answer to during Swindling Seminar in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is Blowhard Georgie. To verify is information, head to the Beast Battleground arena, which is down the ladder in the large circular hole in the southeast of Corel Prison.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix

Engage in all the battles and take note of the monsters' names. If you come up against a Bug 0, Georgie is telling the truth, but if you don't, he's lying.

Once you've checked all five pieces of information out, go back to Conniving Caglio and give him your answer. If you get it correct, he'll give you a green for Piko.