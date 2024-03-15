Finding all Summon Crystal locations in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth will ensure that you will have a much easier time when you decide to face a region's summon entity.

Summon Crystals are known as Divine Intel in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, which is part of Chadley's World Intel tasks. When you get to one of these locations, you need to match the button combination shown to you to access the data. Do this, and you will eventually weaken the region's summon entity before you face them.

Without further ado, we're here to show you all Summon Crystal locations in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.

On this page:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

All Grasslands Summon Crystal locations in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Here are all of the Summon Crystal locations for the Grasslands region in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth:

Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix

Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix

Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix

Collecting all of the Grasslands Divine Intel Sanctuaries will weaken the region's summon entity Titan. This means that when it comes to battling them to add them to your summon inventory, they will begin significantly weakened.

All Junon Summon Crystal locations in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

These are all of the Junon Summon Crystal locations in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. You will need the Junon Chocobo to be able to reach some of these locations:

Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix

Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix

Collecting all of the Junon Divine Intel will make sure that you will fight a weaker Phoenix summon entity when you decide to add it to your summon roster.

All Corel Summon Crystal locations in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Here are all of the Summon Crystal locations for Corel in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth:

Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix

Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix

The two locations in the image above of the Corel desert can only be reached after progressing far enough through the main story. You won't be able to reach them as soon as you land in Costa del Sol.

Collecting all of the Corel Summon Crystals will weaken this region's summon entity Alexander.

All Gongaga Summon Crystal locations in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

These are all of Gongaga Summon Crystal locations in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. You will need to have the Gongaga region Chocobo to be able to reach some of these areas:

Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix

Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix

If you collect all of the Gongaga region Divine Intel, you will face a weakend summon entity Kujata when you want to add it to your summon's list.

All Cosmo Canyon Summon Crystal locations in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Here are all of the Summon Crystal locations for Cosmo Canyon in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. You will need the Cosmo Canyon Chocobo to be able to reach some of these locations:

Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix

Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix

Collect all of the Cosmo Canyon Divine Intels to face a weaker version of this region's summon entity, Bahamut.

All Nibel Summon Crystal locations in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Finally, here are all of the Nibel Summon Crystal locations in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. As with other regions, you will need the Nibel Chocobo to be able to reach some of these locations:

Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix

Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix

If you collect all of the Nibel Divine Intel, you will face a weakened version of Odin - this region's summon entity.

That's it for now! If you're looking for more Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth content, check out our guides that explain how to use Moogle Medals and how to get Golden Plumes. Also, take a look at our Folio Upgrade System explainer if you want to increase your party's strength and unique abilities.