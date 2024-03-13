Finding all of the Cosmo Canyon Chocobo Stop locations in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth will give you more fast travel options which can make exploring this specific region much easier.

You must remember to repair a Chocobo Stop when you find it in any region in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, otherwise you won't be able to use it properly and you won't get to pet a Chocobo Chick either!

Without further ado, we're here to show you all of the Cosmo Canyon Chocobo Stop locations in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.

All Cosmo Canyon Chocobo Stop locations in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Here are all of the Cosmo Canyon Chocobo Stop locations in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth that we've found so far:

Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix

Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix

Remember, you can use your Cosmo Canyon Chocobo to get around the region much faster than on foot and sometimes gliding is the only way to reach certain places.

That's it for now! If this guide has caught your interest, then check out our pages for all of the Grasslands Chocobo Stop locations, Junon Chocobo Stops, Corel and Gongaga Chocobo Stops too!