Long read: Who is qualified to make a world?

In search of the magic of maps.

If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

All Cosmo Canyon Chocobo Stop locations in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Where to find all Cosmo Canyon Chocobo Stops.

ff7 rebirth cosmo canyon chocobo chick by chocobo stop
Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix
Marie Pritchard avatar
Guide by Marie Pritchard Guides Writer
Published on

Finding all of the Cosmo Canyon Chocobo Stop locations in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth will give you more fast travel options which can make exploring this specific region much easier.

You must remember to repair a Chocobo Stop when you find it in any region in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, otherwise you won't be able to use it properly and you won't get to pet a Chocobo Chick either!

Without further ado, we're here to show you all of the Cosmo Canyon Chocobo Stop locations in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.

All Cosmo Canyon Chocobo Stop locations in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Here are all of the Cosmo Canyon Chocobo Stop locations in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth that we've found so far:

ff7 rebirth cosmo canyon chocobo stop map locations part one
Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix
ff7 rebirth cosmo canyon chocobo stop map locations part two
Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix

Remember, you can use your Cosmo Canyon Chocobo to get around the region much faster than on foot and sometimes gliding is the only way to reach certain places.

That's it for now! If this guide has caught your interest, then check out our pages for all of the Grasslands Chocobo Stop locations, Junon Chocobo Stops, Corel and Gongaga Chocobo Stops too!

More on this topic