You have to Pressure enemies in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth if you want to help with boss fights and complete Fiend Intel objectives.

Not every enemy is Pressured the same way, however, so we've explained how to Pressure an enemy in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth below, no matter what situation you find yourself in. Just be prepared to use the Assess Materia a lot.

How to Pressure an enemy in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

You have to cause enough damage by using attacks an enemy is weak to in order to Pressure an enemy in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. To see what each enemy is weak to, equip a character with the Assess Materia, then use up an ATB charge to activate it once. Then, check their weakness in the top right corner and their description in yellow text on the left side. After Assessing an enemy one time, hit the touchpad on the PS5 controller to bring that enemy's assessment menu back up at any time without wasting an ATB charge.

As a general rule, the more powerful an ability or spell is, the quicker an enemy will be Pressured. So, Blizzara is better than using Blizzard if the enemy is weak to ice. Using multiple abilities and spells the enemy is weak to in quick succession is also a good way to quickly Pressure an enemy.

You will know an enemy has been Pressured when the word 'Pressured' appears under its health bar.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix

Now, the tricky part about Pressuring certain enemies is that they have difficult Pressuring methods. For the most part, you can check what magic type an enemy is weak to and then use strong spells of that type multiple times to Pressure an enemy.

For example, Quetzalcoatl is weak to ice, so you should use Blizzard spells, the Shiva summon, or abilities like Snow Flurry that cause ice damage. The stronger the spell, the less time it takes to Pressure Quetzalcoatl. Then when Quetzalcoatl is Pressured, you can continue to use ice moves to build the Stagger bar quickly, or switch to characters like Tifa who can build the Stagger bar quickly with their powerful moveset. When the bar is filled, Quetzalcoatl will be Staggered. This is your opportunity to use your most powerful moves like Limit Breaks and Synergy Abilities (or more ice attacks) to take off a huge chunk of Quetzalcoatl's HP.

Pay attention to these two sections of the Assess menu to see how to Pressure each enemy. You can also press L1 here to see what each symbol means. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix

However, a more difficult enemy like the Tonberry King requires a bit more thought and timing, as it doesn't have an elemental weakness. It can only be Pressured by using powerful attacks when its own attacks miss your party. For other enemies, you have to dodge or parry their attacks, or use Synergy Abilities to Pressure them. The Thunderclaw even requires you to use status effects like poison to Pressure it.

If you can't see a weakness on the right side of the Assess menu, it will be explained in the yellow writing on the left side instead.

Good luck Pressuring enemies!