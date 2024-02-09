Long read: What might the ultimate character creator look like?

Baldur's Gate 3, Street Fighter and Lost Ark developers discuss.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth fans are getting creative with its in-game piano

Aerith on a G-string.

Cloud plays piano minigame in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
Image credit: Square Enix
Ed Nightingale avatar
News by Ed Nightingale Deputy News Editor
Published on

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth players are already sharing piano covers from the game's demo, just days after its release.

The demo takes place in Nibelheim where, as Cloud, players can snoop around in Tifa's house and play her piano - fans of the original will remember this is how you unlock her ultimate limit break.

Now, in Rebirth, the piano is freely playable in a little minigame, so players have been busy creating covers of Final Fantasy tunes and pop songs.

We've Played Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth - Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Demo and First Hours ImpressionsWatch on YouTube

Here are some favourites, beginning with a recreation of Final Fantasy 13's main theme.

Or for more Nomura, here's Cloud playing Dearly Beloved and Simple and Clean from Kingdom Hearts.

Cloud's also a fan of The Legend of Zelda it seems - a piano is less portable than an ocarina, for sure.

Maybe you're more into some emo rock? Check out My Chemical Romance

This user, meanwhile, has gone full music video with his rendition of Kanye West's Runaway.

Then there's every budding piano player's tutorial nightmare: Scott Joplin's The Entertainer.

Have you been playing the piano in the demo? Make sure you do: play well and your teammates will congratulate you on your skills; play badly and they'll tell you not to quit your day job.

The demo for Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is available now and includes the Nibelheim chapter, with a Junon section due on 21st February.

That's ahead of the full release on 29th February.

For more on Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, check out our preview of card game Queen's Blood and discussion with series producer Yoshinori Kitase about the nature of remakes and putting Tifa in Tekken.

