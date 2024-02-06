Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth demo out tonight, leak suggests

A demo of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth will be available later today, after tonight's dedicated PlayStation State of Play.

A trailer for the demo was accessible on the PlayStation 5 dashboard, reported Gematsu, which states "demo available now" along with some gameplay footage.

The trailer description, meanwhile, reads: "Uncover the opening chapter of the game's story and explore the world map."

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth - Destined for Rebirth trailer

I've checked on the dashboard myself and haven't found the trailer, so it's likely been taken down ahead of the State of Play tonight.

That showcase will begin at 11.30pm UK time and promises to show around 20 minutes of gameplay as well as "exciting news you won't want to miss". Presumably, that's the demo.

PSN confirms that a Final Fantasy VII Rebirth demo is coming tomorrow (says it's "out now" but I think the trailer was meant for tomorrow)



PSN confirms that a Final Fantasy VII Rebirth demo is coming tomorrow (says it's "out now" but I think the trailer was meant for tomorrow)



"...allowing you to step into the shoes of either Cloud or Sephiroth during the Nibelheim episode" pic.twitter.com/T9YbqGqQIN — Wario64 (@Wario64) February 6, 2024

Last week, X (formerly Twitter) account PlayStation Game Size revealed the existence of a Rebirth demo on the back-end of the PlayStation Store, so this new trailer isn't exactly a surprise.

Square Enix released a demo for Final Fantasy 16 ahead of its release, which proved extremely successful so no wonder the company is looking to repeat that success.

The demo release means players will get to go hands-on with the game over three weeks before its full release. Presumably progress will carry over to the full game - we'll likely find out more tonight.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth will release on 29th February exclusively on PlayStation 5.