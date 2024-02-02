Looks like Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth will get a demo soon

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth looks to be getting a demo ahead of release.

PlayStation Game Size has revealed the download size of the game from the back-end of the PlayStation Store, as well as the existence of a Rebirth demo in which players will earn the in-game item Kupo Charm - Survival Set.

PlayStation will be hosting another State of Play next week dedicated solely to Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth with an "extensive look" at the game and "exciting news you won't want to miss". Could this include an immediate demo, or at least a release date for one?

As for the game size, this has been a topic of discussion since Square Enix confirmed the physical edition of the game will be across two discs.

🚨 FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH



- 𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞 : 145.250 GB

- 𝐕𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 : 1.001.000



- 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗘𝗱𝗶𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 ($𝟲𝟵.𝟵𝟵):

Pre-Load : Feb 27 - Midnight

You'll need to clear out 145.250 GB on your PlayStation 5 if you're looking to download the game.

For comparison, Final Fantasy 7 Remake takes up 94.86 GB, so Rebirth will be about 50 GB bigger.

Needless to say, it's going to be a massive game - what with its open world design and plentiful side quests and minigames.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth will release on 29th February exclusively on PlayStation 5.