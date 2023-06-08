Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is so big it's on two discs

Fresh gameplay of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth was shown at tonight's Summer Game Fest with a release window reveal of early 2024.

The game is so big, it will be on two discs and is a PlayStation 5 exclusive.

Square Enix has been teasing a reveal all week with developer comments of varying detail - today was day seven, resulting in the trailer below.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Summer Game Fest trailer

So what did we see?

It begins with a news report of our heroes seemingly dead after the events of the first game on the Midgar Expressway. But then, we know this remake trilogy is playing with time and the events of the original.

What we then get is a glimpse of what this open world will look like, as Cloud explores vast fields and industrial complexes with Aerith and Tifa.

He'll be joined by Yuffie (from the Intergrade DLC) and everyone's favourite lion-thing Red XIII will be playable at last - his abilities include a Vengeance Mode. The team can also be seen riding chocobo through various ruins.

The trailer covers events seemingly leading up to the end of the first disc of the original: the chocobo ranch of Kalm; meeting Seto in Cosmo Canyon; and the tumultuous events of Nibelheim. The Turks are back too and we even see a boss fight against Jenova.

Battles will use the same system as Remake but are looking even flashier, if that's even possible.

The trailer ends with Sephiroth saying "do you know that I killed her, so who is she?" with footage of him slicing at a younger Tifa. Characters also question what Cloud's been up to the past five years. Will Zack make an appearance?

Let the story speculation commence!