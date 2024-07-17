Amazon has Final Fantasy VII Rebirth at a surprisingly good price for Prime Day

Prime Day is the home for plenty of gaming bargains, with Final Fantasy steals at the top of more than a few hit lists. For those who wait around after release day to spend their hard-earned gill, this deal is for you. Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth is down to $54.99 / £49.99 for Prime Day.

Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth elevates the stunning foundation laid by its predecessor, Final Fantasy VII Remake, with new mechanics, expanded open-world regions, and a fresh narrative twist. The game revitalizes the blend of action and turn-based RPG combat, introducing new party members and enriching the overworld with optional activities. Characters like Cloud, Tifa, and Aerith are given deeper, more emotional arcs. New features like Synergy Abilities enhance combat naturally, bringing back memories for old school fans whilst giving this game the upgrades it deserves.

After escaping Midgar in Integrade,Rebirth's open world is split into six regions, offering ridiculous visuals and engaging side quests that reinforce the game's themes of environmental preservation and personal struggle. However, Rebirth's ambition sometimes leads to convoluted storytelling, particularly towards the game's conclusion, which can detract from the overall experience.

Despite some narrative missteps, the game's large-scale environments, character development, and intricate combat systems make it a memorable journey. With over 80 hours of gameplay, including the main story and side content, Rebirth is a significant and impactful addition to the Final Fantasy VII saga. The game successfully merges nostalgia with modern gameplay, providing a compelling experience for longtime fans and new players.

Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth is an impressive action RPG that builds on its predecessor and the original Final Fantasy VII with engaging combat, expansive environments, and deeper character stories. Despite some narrative complexities, we gave it an impressive score of 4/5 in our review.