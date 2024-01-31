Long read: What might the ultimate character creator look like?

Baldur's Gate 3, Street Fighter and Lost Ark developers discuss.

Final Fantasy 7: Rebirth State of Play coming next week

Lockhart in your calendars.

Artwork of Yuffie from Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth holding shuriken looking out at a sunset and mountains
Image credit: Square Enix
Ed Nightingale avatar
News by Ed Nightingale Deputy News Editor
Published on
2 comments

Following tonight's PlayStation State of Play, another show dedicated to Final Fantasy 7: Rebirth was announced.

It's set to take place on 6th February with an "extensive look" at the game and "exciting news you won't want to miss".

What are you hoping to see? Could Square Enix drop a demo like they did with Final Fantasy 16?

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Destined for Rebirth trailerWatch on YouTube

In the meantime, check out everything you need to know about Final Fantasy 7: Rebirth - we'll be updating that with all the news.

Final Fantasy 7: Rebirth will release on 29th February exclusive to PlayStation 5. Not long to go!

State of Play logo and Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth logo
Don't miss out! | Image credit: Sony

