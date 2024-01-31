Final Fantasy 7: Rebirth State of Play coming next week

Following tonight's PlayStation State of Play, another show dedicated to Final Fantasy 7: Rebirth was announced.

It's set to take place on 6th February with an "extensive look" at the game and "exciting news you won't want to miss".

What are you hoping to see? Could Square Enix drop a demo like they did with Final Fantasy 16?

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Destined for Rebirth trailer

FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH will have its own State of Play on February 6th. It's full of information, so please look forward to it!

ーー

2/7にState of PlayでFFⅦ REBIRTHの配信を行います。情報満載ですので、楽しみにしてください。#FF7R pic.twitter.com/qTN15NWC3x — 浜口直樹 (@nhamaguc) January 31, 2024

Final Fantasy 7: Rebirth will release on 29th February exclusive to PlayStation 5. Not long to go!