Final Fantasy 7: Rebirth State of Play coming next week
Lockhart in your calendars.
Following tonight's PlayStation State of Play, another show dedicated to Final Fantasy 7: Rebirth was announced.
It's set to take place on 6th February with an "extensive look" at the game and "exciting news you won't want to miss".
What are you hoping to see? Could Square Enix drop a demo like they did with Final Fantasy 16?
Final Fantasy 7: Rebirth will release on 29th February exclusive to PlayStation 5. Not long to go!