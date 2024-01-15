First Tekken 8 DLC character revealed as Eddy Gordo

Bandai Namco has revealed Eddy Gordo will be the first DLC character for Tekken 8, and shown off the game's opening movie.

Eddy has been in every main Tekken game since Tekken 3, and though he's missing from the base roster in Tekken 8, he'll be playable as part of the first season pass.

There's no word on when the season pass will begin, but Bandai Namco has it down for spring 2024. Take a look at Eddy's reveal in the video below (which Bandai Namco snuck in at the end).

Tekken 8 - opening movie

There's also a sneak peek at some of the work which went into mocapping and animating Eddy's signature Capoeira moves. It looks like there'll be another character added in summer, autumn, and winter after Eddy, making it four in total for the first season pass.

One of the upcoming DLC characters could be Michelle or Julia Chang, after Tekken director Katsuhiro Harada asked Native American fans for feedback on their designs and advice on creating a new Native American character.

Tekken 8 will release on 26th January, and a demo is available now on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S which includes the first chapter of story mode, The Dark Awakens, and a local versus mode. Harada talked more about how the history of arcades shaped the series in our Tekken 8 preview, as well as his dislike of coriander. Meanwhile, Digital Foundry was impressed with how the game played in its Tekken 8 tech preview.