Tekken 8 trailer has Succession's Brian Cox talking about throwing family members off cliffs

Bandai Namco has released a new trailer for Tekken 8 to get us up to speed on what has happened in the series so far. It is a fairly standard marketing beat, with others such as Insomniac and Nintendo doing the same thing for Marvel's Spider-Man 2 and Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom respectively. But what Insomniac and Nintendo didn't have (or who they didn't have) was Succession's Brian Cox to talk us through the story so far.

Yes, the man that brought Logan Roy to life is here to tell us all about the Devil gene and more. "Every single fight, no matter how big or small, has a story behind it," the Scottish actor states as dramatic music starts to pound in the background. "There's one hell of a story to tell."

We then get told more about that aforementioned Devil gene, some cliff chucking exploits and the Tekken series' patricidal puzzle. You can have a watch for yourself below. I don't think it is meant to be funny, but it has made me chuckle.

TEKKEN 8 – “Story So Far" with Brian Cox.

Tekken 8 is set to release later this month, on 26th January, across PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. If you are keen to have a little shot before then, there is a demo available now.

Bandai Namco has been steadily introducing us to the game's roster of characters, with the likes of "enigmatic" Mishima Polytechnical School student Reina and "living legend" Victor Chevalier from France. As well as these newcomers, familiar faces from the series such as Jun Kazama will also return for the next Tekken instalment.

Eurogamer contributor Lewis Parker has already been hands-on with both Reina and Victor. You can read his thoughts on these new fighters - and more - in our Tekken 8 preview here.