Tekken 8 reveals brand new character promising French charm and style to match

Bandai Namco has revealed a brand new character for Tekken 8. Meet "living legend" Victor Chevalier from France.

"Descended from a lineage of distinguished knights, with a dream to rescue those in need, he followed the footsteps of his father and enlisted in the French Navy before joining the UN following his will to save more people," Victor's official bio reads. "As he felt the world was on the brink of being taken over by a corporate giant, he founded and trained the Raven Force - armed forces that have the authority to act at their own discretion to counter the corporation's private armed forces."

You can see him in action, kitted up with a variety of optical weapons, a very sharp suit and insults such as "bon appétit", via the video below.

TEKKEN 8 - Victor Chevalier Reveal and Gameplay Trailer.

If you think Victor sounds familiar, you would be right. He is voiced by French actor Vincent Cassel, known for his performances in the likes of Ocean's 12 (his laser dance was a highlight of that film, in my opinion) and Black Swan. Cassel has apparently been a fan of the Tekken series for a while now, and his work on Tekken 8 will mark his first time being involved in the creation of a video game character's voice.

"I discovered Tekken in the 1990s and I really started picking it up when Eddy Gordo was introduced. He was doing capoeira and back then, so did I, so I was only playing with him," Cassel said following his character's reveal.

"What I like about Victor Chevalier is the fact that it's a French character in such an internationally known game. In addition to that he is very sophisticated and promotes, through how he is and how he dresses, a certain idea of French elegance. This, and the fact that I had been called to voice Victor led me to be interested in the character."

Tekken 8 is set to launch next year, on 26th January, across PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.

In the meantime, while we wait for more, here is Cassel weaving his way through Ocean's 12's laser field, because of course I had to look it up again.