If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Tekken 8 releases January, new trailer and single player mode revealed

Not taking the fish.

Tekken 8 arrives in January
Image credit: Bandai Namco/Gamescom
Victoria Kennedy avatar
News by Victoria Kennedy News Reporter
Published on

Tekken 8 will release across PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S on 26th January, 2024, and will be available to pre-order later this evening.

This news was shared as part of this evening's Gamescom Opening Night Live.

During the event, Tekken creator Katsuhiro Harada and producer Michael Murray took to the stage to introduce the upcoming fighter's latest trailer, which also gave us a look at a new single player mode.

This mode is "kind of the story that focuses on you, as the player," Murray explained. "It covers the arcade scene... as you progress through that storyline you'll experience some all new gameplay that actually has some AI-infused learning aspects to it."

The developers closed by stating it is "really exciting" and the team hopes we will enjoy it. You can see what you think in the trailer below.

Tekken 8 World Premiere Trailer | gamescom Opening Night Live 2023.

Elsewhere in the night, an overenthusiastic GTA6 fan stormed the stage demanding to see the game.

"Really disappointed," Keighley replied, as the invader was dragged off to boos. "It's such a special night for developers, to see someone act that way... but we'll move on with the show. It's just so sad to see something like that happen."

Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings.

Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Victoria Kennedy avatar

Victoria Kennedy

News Reporter

Victoria developed a deep love for video games watching her brothers barrel their way through Goldeneye 007. She will unashamedly spout forth all sorts of niche Zelda lore to anyone who will listen (and even at times to those who won't), and makes the best pancakes you have ever seen.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch