Tekken 8 releases January, new trailer and single player mode revealed

Tekken 8 will release across PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S on 26th January, 2024, and will be available to pre-order later this evening.

This news was shared as part of this evening's Gamescom Opening Night Live.

During the event, Tekken creator Katsuhiro Harada and producer Michael Murray took to the stage to introduce the upcoming fighter's latest trailer, which also gave us a look at a new single player mode.

This mode is "kind of the story that focuses on you, as the player," Murray explained. "It covers the arcade scene... as you progress through that storyline you'll experience some all new gameplay that actually has some AI-infused learning aspects to it."

The developers closed by stating it is "really exciting" and the team hopes we will enjoy it. You can see what you think in the trailer below.

Tekken 8 World Premiere Trailer | gamescom Opening Night Live 2023.

Elsewhere in the night, an overenthusiastic GTA6 fan stormed the stage demanding to see the game.

"Really disappointed," Keighley replied, as the invader was dragged off to boos. "It's such a special night for developers, to see someone act that way... but we'll move on with the show. It's just so sad to see something like that happen."