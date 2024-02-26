Tekken 8 sales outpace predecessor

Tekken 8 has crossed 2m copies sold within its first month.

The latest instalment to the fighting series released on 25th January, almost seven years since its predecessor Tekken 7.

The latest figures mean Tekken 8 has performed better at launch than Tekken 7, which sold 2m copies in two months (via 4Gamer).

Bandai Namco released an updated figure for Tekken 7 sales too, which is now at 11.8m copies. This makes it the highest-selling game in the Tekken series. In December 2022, series director Katsuhiro Harada revealed Tekken 7 had sold 10m copies, meaning it's shifted another 1.8m copies in the one year and one month wait from then until the release of Tekken 8.

2 MILLION FIGHTERS 🤜🤛



Thank you to all the players who have been duking it out in #TEKKEN8!



The King of Iron Fist tournament will keep on growing with new exciting updates, the start of #TWT2024 and so much more 🥊

Tekken 8 looks well on its way to overtaking Tekken 7's position as the best-selling game in the series, then. Lewis Parker awarded five out of five stars in his Tekken 8 review, calling it a "marked improvement over Tekken 7 and a perfectly executed balancing act" which is both approachable for fighting game newcomers and challenging for aficionados of the genre.

Fan-favourite Eddy Gordo is set to bring his signature Capoeira moves to Tekken 8 as the game's first DLC character this spring, and dataminers believe they've discovered who else will join the roster during the first season pass.

With the release of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth looming over us, fans have been asking to see Tifa added to Tekken 8 officially. Harada acknowledged the requests shortly after Tekken 8 launched, stating Bandai Namco had yet to decide on guest fighters. Final Fantasy series producer Yoshinori Kitase also acknowledged fan hopes in an interview earlier this month with Ed, saying "it's nice to see them getting excited" about the prospect of Tifa in Tekken 8. "That's probably all I can say about it," he ended.