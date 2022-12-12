If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Tekken 7 reaches 10m sales worldwide

Heavyweight.
Liv Ngan
News by Liv Ngan Reporter Intern
Published on
Tekken 7 10m sales wallpaper

Tekken 7 has now sold over 10m copies worldwide.

The game reached 9m sales last June, showing sales are still going strong for the five year old release.

The updated figure takes the series' sales up to 54m, as build-up towards Tekken 8 continues.

Watch on YouTube
Watch the latest trailer for Tekken 8.

The achievement was shared by Tekken game director Katsuhiro Harada. A 4K wallpaper featuring fan art can be downloaded from Bandai Namco's official website to celebrate the milestone.

Tekken 8 recently appeared at The Game Awards, where we got a fresh look at some returning characters, including Paul Phoenix, King, and... Jun Kazama?!

