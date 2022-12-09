If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Jun Kazama returns in Tekken 8, 27 years after her last mainline appearance

Mum's the word.
Wesley Yin-Poole
News by Wesley Yin-Poole
Published on
Tekken 8 Jun Kazama
Bandai Namco

Tekken 8 got its moment in the sun at The Game Awards last night, and for fans of the long-running fighting game franchise like me, one thing stood out: Jun Kazama's return.

Jun Kazama, Jin's mother, made her debut in 1995's Tekken 2 and hasn't been a playable character in the mainline Tekken series since. 27 years later, she's back and it looks like she hasn't aged a day. Tekken time logic, I guess.

The trailer below focuses on the Tekken 8 story (Tekken has an actual real life Guinness World Record for being the longest-running video game storyline!). Once again the Mishimas are at each other's throats, with Tekken 8 picking up where Tekken 7 left off and the war between father and son Kazuya Mishima and Jin Kazama heating up. When all appears lost, Jin looks up and sees his mother's dramatic return. I doubt there's much interest in a family selfie.

Here's the Tekken 8 gameplay and story trailer.

You'll also spot the return of a raft of fan-favourite characters, including Paul Phoenix (look at his hair!), Marshall Law, King, Lars Alexandersson and Jack-8.

Tekken 8 Paul
Paul's really let his hair down.
Tekken 8 Law
I am the Law!

As for gameplay, there's a focus on aggressive tactics and dynamic and destructible environments. The trailer shows the new Heat System mechanic, which triggers aggressive attacks with special moves and buffs abilities.

Tekken 8 launches on PC via Steam, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and S.

Tagged With
About the Author
Wesley Yin-Poole avatar

Wesley Yin-Poole

Deputy Editorial Director

Wesley is deputy editorial director of ReedPop. He likes news, interviews, and more news. He also likes Street Fighter more than anyone can get him to shut up about it.

Comments
