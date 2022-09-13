Tekken 8 officially unveiled during Sony's State of Play

Tekken 8 officially unveiled during Sony's State of PlayQuite literally kicking things off!
We had an elusive tease at Evo earlier in the year, but now it is time for the real deal. Opening up Sony's State of Play, Tekken 8 was officially announced - no I am not Tekken the piss.
This new teaser shows Kazuya and Jin Kazama facing off against each other on a suitably atmospheric backdrop wearing inappropriate clothing. The mother in me wants to get them both a jacket. But I digress.
You can see this new teaser for Tekken 8 below.
There is currently no release date tied to this upcoming Tekken game, but we will fill you in with all the details as and when we get them.
Earlier this year, it was revealed that Tekken 7 is now the best-selling game in the series. As of June, it has sold an impressive 9m copies worldwide, with the series as a whole selling 53m copies.
