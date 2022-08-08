If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Tekken 8 teased at Evo 2022, and now fans believe Game Awards reveal likely

Get Ready!
Victoria Kennedy avatar
News by Victoria Kennedy News reporter
Published on

Capcom has shared a small Tekken 8 teaser at Evo 2022. This clip shows Kazuya carrying Heihachi up to the edge of a cliff and depositing him off the side, before smiling at the camera.

Watch on YouTube
Some Tekken 7 gameplay.

The scene then cuts to a close-up of a new model of Kazuya doing the same smile, before the teaser tells us all to "get ready". You can see it for yourself at the end of the clip below.

This brief preview of things to come was then quickly reshared by The Game Awards Twitter account.

Putting two and two together, many fans now assume that Tekken 8 will be fully unveiled at The Game Awards 2022.

Earlier this year, it was revealed that Tekken 7 is now the best-selling game in the series.

As of June, it has sold an impressive 9m copies worldwide, with the series as a whole selling 53m copies. I am not Tekken the piss!

Meanwhile, if you want to add some Elden Ring to your Tekken gameplay (because why not), check out this mod from Ultraboy.

Will you support Eurogamer?

We want to make Eurogamer better, and that means better for our readers - not for algorithms. You can help! Become a supporter of Eurogamer and you can view the site completely ad-free, as well as gaining exclusive access to articles, podcasts and conversations that will bring you closer to the team, the stories, and the games we all love. Subscriptions start at £3.99 / $4.99 per month.

Support us View supporter archive

Tagged With

About the Author

Victoria Kennedy avatar

Victoria Kennedy

News reporter

Victoria developed a deep love for video games since watching her brothers barrel their way through Goldeneye 007. She will unashamedly spout forth all sorts of niche Zelda lore to anyone who will listen (and even at times to those who won’t), and makes the best pancakes you have ever seen.

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

Supporters Only

Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer.net Merch