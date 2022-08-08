Tekken 8 teased at Evo 2022, and now fans believe Game Awards reveal likely

Capcom has shared a small Tekken 8 teaser at Evo 2022. This clip shows Kazuya carrying Heihachi up to the edge of a cliff and depositing him off the side, before smiling at the camera.

The scene then cuts to a close-up of a new model of Kazuya doing the same smile, before the teaser tells us all to "get ready". You can see it for yourself at the end of the clip below.

Ready your fists for more 👊



📣 A free update with battle balance adjustments will be implemented in #TEKKEN 7



🗓 The Global Finals of the #TWT2023 will be held on February 4-5, 2023 in Amsterdam



This brief preview of things to come was then quickly reshared by The Game Awards Twitter account.

Putting two and two together, many fans now assume that Tekken 8 will be fully unveiled at The Game Awards 2022.

Earlier this year, it was revealed that Tekken 7 is now the best-selling game in the series.

As of June, it has sold an impressive 9m copies worldwide, with the series as a whole selling 53m copies. I am not Tekken the piss!

