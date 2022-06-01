If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Tekken 7 now the best-selling game in the series

Series has now sold 53m copies.
News by Ed Nightingale
Tekken 7 has now sold 9m copies worldwide, making it the highest selling game in the series.

What's more, the series as a whole has now sold 53m copies.

As we reported last year, Tekken 7 had sold 7m copies - adding another 2m in the last year shows sales are still going strong.

The news was shared by Tekken game director Katsuhiro Harada on Twitter.

Tekken 7 originally released in June 2017 across PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Regularly released DLC has kept fans playing, including characters from Final Fantasy 15, Fatal Fury, and The Walking Dead.

Fans have even added their own through mods - recently, a mod pitted Elden Ring characters against one another.

There's no news yet on a Tekken 8, but presumably it's in the works for current consoles.

In the meantime, PS1 classic Tekken 2 is available in Sony's PS Plus subscription.

