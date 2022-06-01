Tekken 7 now the best-selling game in the series

Tekken 7 now the best-selling game in the seriesSeries has now sold 53m copies.
Tekken 7 has now sold 9m copies worldwide, making it the highest selling game in the series.
What's more, the series as a whole has now sold 53m copies.
As we reported last year, Tekken 7 had sold 7m copies - adding another 2m in the last year shows sales are still going strong.
The news was shared by Tekken game director Katsuhiro Harada on Twitter.
"TEKKEN7" had achieved Over 9 million sales (The highest record in the series).— Katsuhiro Harada (@Harada_TEKKEN) June 1, 2022
and Recorded Over 53 million copies sales for the series.
「鉄拳７」実販売数がシリーズ過去最高となる900万本を突破しました(シリーズ累計は5300万本超)、皆様に感謝いたします.#TEKKEN #TEKKEN7 #鉄拳 pic.twitter.com/mtOUaUtzHe
Tekken 7 originally released in June 2017 across PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.
Regularly released DLC has kept fans playing, including characters from Final Fantasy 15, Fatal Fury, and The Walking Dead.
Fans have even added their own through mods - recently, a mod pitted Elden Ring characters against one another.
There's no news yet on a Tekken 8, but presumably it's in the works for current consoles.
In the meantime, PS1 classic Tekken 2 is available in Sony's PS Plus subscription.
