Tekken 7 now the best-selling game in the series

Tekken 7 has now sold 9m copies worldwide, making it the highest selling game in the series.

What's more, the series as a whole has now sold 53m copies.

As we reported last year, Tekken 7 had sold 7m copies - adding another 2m in the last year shows sales are still going strong.

The news was shared by Tekken game director Katsuhiro Harada on Twitter.

"TEKKEN7" had achieved Over 9 million sales (The highest record in the series).

and Recorded Over 53 million copies sales for the series.



「鉄拳７」実販売数がシリーズ過去最高となる900万本を突破しました(シリーズ累計は5300万本超)、皆様に感謝いたします.#TEKKEN #TEKKEN7 #鉄拳 pic.twitter.com/mtOUaUtzHe — Katsuhiro Harada (@Harada_TEKKEN) June 1, 2022

Tekken 7 originally released in June 2017 across PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Regularly released DLC has kept fans playing, including characters from Final Fantasy 15, Fatal Fury, and The Walking Dead.

Fans have even added their own through mods - recently, a mod pitted Elden Ring characters against one another.

There's no news yet on a Tekken 8, but presumably it's in the works for current consoles.

In the meantime, PS1 classic Tekken 2 is available in Sony's PS Plus subscription.