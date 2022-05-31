Tekken 7 comes to Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown in latest crossover

Get ready to brawl in a brawl to end all brawls, as Tekken 7 has now made its way over to Sega's Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown.

OK, well it sort of has. This new crossover actually adds customisations from 19 of Tekken 7's characters for Virtua Fighter 5's existing cast, so we are talking new costumes rather than any new moves. Either way though, it looks set to be a lot of chaotic fun.

You can check out the new trailer for the latest crossover below.

Watch on YouTube The Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown - Tekken 7 Collaboration Pack.

But new outfits aren't all that is coming your way with this expansion. Players will also be able to "enjoy 20 [background music] tracks from Tekken 7" as well as a "Tekken 7 battle UI and two new titles".

This latest collaboration pack will be available from tomorrow (1st June) for PlayStation.

Eurogamer gave Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown a Recommended badge on its release, with Martin calling it an "imperfect version of an all-time great".

"For old diehards like myself Virtua Fighter 5 sits alongside OutRun 2 as the very best of Sega, and for all the missed opportunities here - the less than perfect netcode, the lack of periphery frills or much by way of new content - the chance to play it alongside a new audience is more than worthwhile," he wrote.

"Maybe it's not quite the grand return the series deserves, but it's a game that still deserves to be played."