Finding the drone and the surveillance target in GTA Online is one of the set up missions for the Fine Art File, which is part of the Agents of Sabotage update.

Your task for this set up mission is to grab a drone and then use it to scan the face of a target so you can use a replica of their retina for the Fine Art File finale mission. Only, in true GTA Online fashion, it's not as easy as picking the drone up from a store and knocking on the target's front door.

Without further ado, here's how to get the drone and where to find the surveillance target in GTA Online.

How to get the surveillance drone in GTA Online

To get the surveillance drone for the Fine Art File in GTA Online you need to break into the Felon vehicle. This location may change, but for us we had to drive to Davis to find it - just follow your yellow quest marker and it will take you to where the car is parked.

Once you get there, take out the guards surrounding the vehicle (this makes it easier and safer to get the drone).

When the coast is clear, head for the Felon. This is usually marked by a blue arrow floating above the vehicle.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Rockstar

Break into the Felon's trunk when prompted to do so and collect the Drone. Once you've got it, get back into your vehicle and wait for the next location from Jodi.

Where to find the surveillance target in GTA Online

After getting the next location from Jodi and heading up to the vantage point, you'll need to activate the drone then locate your target. Jodi will send you a text message of who you're looking for, so check this out on your texts before heading into drone mode.

Again, the target's location may vary but for us we found them in the south-east corner of the target building. We've marked their location on the map below.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Rockstar

If you're having trouble spotting them they're tucked into the corner of the balcony talking to someone else, the target is wearing the red jumper.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Rockstar

When you've found them, you'll know you've got it right as a blue arrow will appear above their head. Then, get close enough to the target so the camera is in focus and use the prompted command to scan their face. Hover there until the scan is complete.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Rockstar

Once the scan has finished you'll automatically exit the drone. All you need to do now is leave the area before anyone gets suspicious!

