Overcooked developer unveils spooky "escape room style" co-op adventure Stage Fright

It's been six years since developer Ghost Town Games gave the world a sequel to its smash-hit culinary caper Overcooked, so you might very well be wondering what it's been up in the time since. Well, all is now revealed, with Ghost Town having unveiled its brand-new co-op adventure Stage Fright - which is being published by No Man's Sky studio Hello Games.

Hello Games' announcement describes Stage Fright as a mix of "Overcooked style chaotic moments [and] escape room style cooperation" that's designed for two players. It's playable either as a classic couch co-op adventure or by teaming up online.

There's not much to share in the way of specific gameplay details, but we do known Stage Fright takes place in a "magical and spooky" setting - "think Luigi's Mansion meets Overcooked" - and that it promises a "really charming story" that's "touching, with a real heart".

"The codename of Stage Fright was Project Attic," Hello Games continues, "because [Ghost Town members] Phil, Oli, and Gemma have been in the attic at the top of their house working on this new game for the last five years, joined by a small team of talented contributors... They have so many stories of the joy Overcooked has brought to families and partners and friends (as well as near divorces). They really want to create more of those moments."

Hello Games says it'll be lending Ghost Town its behind the scenes experience and support as development continues. "But if we're honest," it adds, "it really appeals to us to have fun working with a bunch of creative people we just love spending time with."

Image credit: Ghost Town Games/Hello Games

You can catch a few initial glimpses of Stage Fright in its announcement trailer above, but for more substantial information, you may have to wait a bit longer. Additional details are set to be shared by Ghost Town Games "over the next 12 months".