The Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth release date is so very close now, and we'll be able to journey outside of Midgar with Cloud and friends in a new open-world adventure when the sequel is finally in our hands.

Below, we've detailed the exact Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth release date and time below so you know precisely when you can pick up the remake's story.

We've also explained everything we know about the Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth pre-load date and time, file size, and all pre-order bonuses and special editions available.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth release date and time

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth releases worldwide on Thursday, February 29th 2024. According to dataminer PlaystationSize on X (formerly Twitter), it releases at 12am. We're not sure whether this is a global 12am release yet where you have to wait for midnight in your timezone, or if this is 12am in one timezone with differing release times in other countries.

We'll update this page when we know for sure what time Rebirth releases in each timezone.

Image credit: Square Enix

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth file size

With thanks to PlayStationSize again, we know that Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth has a 145.25GB file size. That's a pretty huge download size, so it's no wonder the physical version has two discs!

To make sure you have enough room for any day one patches or future updates, we recommend freeing up at least 165GB of space on your PS5 if you can.

Image credit: Square Enix

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth pre-load date and time

With a file size that huge, you'll want to pre-load as soon as it's available so you can get stuck into the game on launch day. Thanks to dataminer PlayStationSize once more, we know that you can pre-load Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth from Tuesday, 27th February at midnight.

Again, we're not sure whether this is a global release time for midnight in each timezone, or 12am in one timezone, so different preload times for each country.

We'll update this page when we know official details of more precise Rebirth pre-load times.

Image credit: Square Enix

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth preorder bonuses and special editions

There are separate physical and digital rewards for buying one of Rebirth's special editions, but if you preorder any digital edition of the game you get the Moogle Trio Summoning Materia in Rebirth.

Additionally, if you have a save file on your PS5 from Remake, Remake Intergrade, or Episode INTERmission, you will be able to claim the following materia:

Final Fantasy 7 Remake save file - Summon Materia: Leviathan

Final Fanatasy 7 Remake Episode INTERmission save file - Summon Materia: Ramuh

Remember that save data must be saved on the PS5 system you're playing Rebirth on.

Image credit: Square Enix

Deluxe Edition

Here's what you get for purchasing the physical Deluxe version of Rebirth:

The full game

Steelbook case

A mini soundtrack CD

Physical artbook

If you buy the digital Deluxe version of Rebirth instead, you get:

The full game

Digital mini soundtrack

Digital artbook

Magic Pot Summoning Materia

Accessory: Reclaimant Choker

Armor: Orchid Bracele

Image credit: Square Enix

Collector’s Edition

You can pre-order the Collector's Edition for £349.99 exclusively from the Square Enix Store. Here's what you get with the Collector's Edition of Rebirth:

The full game

Static Arts statue of Sephiroth

Steelbook case

A mini soundtrack CD

Physical artbook

Moogle Trio Summoning Materia

Magic Pot Summoning Materia

Accessory: Reclaimant Choker

Armor: Orchid Bracelet

Image credit: Square Enix

Twin Pack

The Twin Pack editions of Rebirth are digital only, but they're an amazing deal if you haven't played Final Fantasy Remake yet, as you're basically getting it and its Intergrade upgrades for free while pre-ordering Rebirth. This deal only lasts until Rebirth's release on 29th February 2024.

If you purchase the Digital Deluxe Twin Pack instead, you get:

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade - full game, including the Episode INTERmission DLC

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Digital Deluxe Edition - full game

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Digital mini soundtrack

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth REBIRTH Digital artbook

Magic Pot Summoning Materia (Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth)

Accessory: Reclaimant Choker (Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth)

Armor: Orchid Bracelet (Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth)

Image credit: Square Enix

Hope you enjoy FF7 Rebirth when it releases!