Jessica Orr
Guide by Jessica Orr
Published on

The Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth release date is so very close now, and we'll be able to journey outside of Midgar with Cloud and friends in a new open-world adventure when the sequel is finally in our hands.

Below, we've detailed the exact Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth release date and time below so you know precisely when you can pick up the remake's story.

We've also explained everything we know about the Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth pre-load date and time, file size, and all pre-order bonuses and special editions available.

For everything else, check out our everything we know about Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth page.

On this page:

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth release date and time

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth releases worldwide on Thursday, February 29th 2024. According to dataminer PlaystationSize on X (formerly Twitter), it releases at 12am. We're not sure whether this is a global 12am release yet where you have to wait for midnight in your timezone, or if this is 12am in one timezone with differing release times in other countries.

We'll update this page when we know for sure what time Rebirth releases in each timezone.

Close up of Aerith praying with black feathers in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
Image credit: Square Enix

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth file size

With thanks to PlayStationSize again, we know that Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth has a 145.25GB file size. That's a pretty huge download size, so it's no wonder the physical version has two discs!

To make sure you have enough room for any day one patches or future updates, we recommend freeing up at least 165GB of space on your PS5 if you can.

the cast of final fantasy 7 rebirth on a mountain looking out at the large open area in front of them
Image credit: Square Enix

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth pre-load date and time

With a file size that huge, you'll want to pre-load as soon as it's available so you can get stuck into the game on launch day. Thanks to dataminer PlayStationSize once more, we know that you can pre-load Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth from Tuesday, 27th February at midnight.

Again, we're not sure whether this is a global release time for midnight in each timezone, or 12am in one timezone, so different preload times for each country.

We'll update this page when we know official details of more precise Rebirth pre-load times.

Close up of Sephiroth standing in fire in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
Image credit: Square Enix

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth preorder bonuses and special editions

There are separate physical and digital rewards for buying one of Rebirth's special editions, but if you preorder any digital edition of the game you get the Moogle Trio Summoning Materia in Rebirth.

Additionally, if you have a save file on your PS5 from Remake, Remake Intergrade, or Episode INTERmission, you will be able to claim the following materia:

  • Final Fantasy 7 Remake save file - Summon Materia: Leviathan
  • Final Fanatasy 7 Remake Episode INTERmission save file - Summon Materia: Ramuh

Remember that save data must be saved on the PS5 system you're playing Rebirth on.

pre order details for the standard edition of final fantasy 7 rebirth
Image credit: Square Enix

Deluxe Edition

Here's what you get for purchasing the physical Deluxe version of Rebirth:

  • The full game
  • Steelbook case
  • A mini soundtrack CD
  • Physical artbook

If you buy the digital Deluxe version of Rebirth instead, you get:

  • The full game
  • Digital mini soundtrack
  • Digital artbook
  • Magic Pot Summoning Materia
  • Accessory: Reclaimant Choker
  • Armor: Orchid Bracele
pre order details for the digital deluxe edition of final fantasy 7 rebirth
Image credit: Square Enix

Collector’s Edition

You can pre-order the Collector's Edition for £349.99 exclusively from the Square Enix Store. Here's what you get with the Collector's Edition of Rebirth:

  • The full game
  • Static Arts statue of Sephiroth
  • Steelbook case
  • A mini soundtrack CD
  • Physical artbook
  • Moogle Trio Summoning Materia
  • Magic Pot Summoning Materia
  • Accessory: Reclaimant Choker
  • Armor: Orchid Bracelet
Details of the Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Collector's Edition with Sephiroth statue
Image credit: Square Enix

Twin Pack

The Twin Pack editions of Rebirth are digital only, but they're an amazing deal if you haven't played Final Fantasy Remake yet, as you're basically getting it and its Intergrade upgrades for free while pre-ordering Rebirth. This deal only lasts until Rebirth's release on 29th February 2024.

If you purchase the Digital Deluxe Twin Pack instead, you get:

  • Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade - full game, including the Episode INTERmission DLC
  • Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Digital Deluxe Edition - full game
  • Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Digital mini soundtrack
  • Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth REBIRTH Digital artbook
  • Magic Pot Summoning Materia (Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth)
  • Accessory: Reclaimant Choker (Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth)
  • Armor: Orchid Bracelet (Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth)
pre order details for the digital twin pack edition of final fantasy 7 rebirth
Image credit: Square Enix

Hope you enjoy FF7 Rebirth when it releases!

About the Author
Jessica Orr

Jessica Orr

Senior Guides Writer

Jessica is a guides writer from Northern Ireland who likes screaming at her TV. Often at horror movies, occasionally at a Fortnite win. When not damaging her vocal cords, Jessica likes stressing over her inventory in RPGs, and getting lost in open worlds.

