Here's a look at Jun Kazama gameplay from Tekken 8

Bandai Namco has shown off Jun Kazama gameplay from Tekken 8.

This is a big moment for Tekken fans: Jun made her debut in 1995's Tekken 2 and hasn't been a playable character in the mainline Tekken series since. 28 years later, she's back and it looks like she hasn't aged a day. Tekken time logic!

The footage kicks off with Jun fighting her own son, Jin, but the highlight is Jun's long-awaited encounter with Jin's dad, Kazuya Mishima. It's all a bit Jerry Springer.

"Love is a mother's most powerful weapon," reads the official blurb.

"Jun Kazama brings balance in all things in Tekken 8."

Bandai Namco is releasing Tekken 8 character gameplay trailers at a rapid pace. Last week we had a look at Jack-8. And who can forget Paul's new hair?

We're up to 11 confirmed playable characters (including Devil Jin and Devil Kazuya). Here's the list:

Jin Kazama / Devil Jin

Jack-8

Jun Kazama

Kazuya Mishima / Devil Kazuya

King

Lars Alexandersson

Marshall Law

Nina Williams

Paul Phoenix

Tekken 8 comes out at some point in 2024 for PC via Steam, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and S.