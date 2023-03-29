If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Here's a look at Jun Kazama gameplay from Tekken 8

Mother I'd like to fight.

Wesley Yin-Poole avatar
News by Wesley Yin-Poole Deputy Editorial Director
Published on
Tekken 8 Jun Kazama
Bandai Namco

Bandai Namco has shown off Jun Kazama gameplay from Tekken 8.

This is a big moment for Tekken fans: Jun made her debut in 1995's Tekken 2 and hasn't been a playable character in the mainline Tekken series since. 28 years later, she's back and it looks like she hasn't aged a day. Tekken time logic!

The footage kicks off with Jun fighting her own son, Jin, but the highlight is Jun's long-awaited encounter with Jin's dad, Kazuya Mishima. It's all a bit Jerry Springer.

Watch on YouTube

"Love is a mother's most powerful weapon," reads the official blurb.

"Jun Kazama brings balance in all things in Tekken 8."

Bandai Namco is releasing Tekken 8 character gameplay trailers at a rapid pace. Last week we had a look at Jack-8. And who can forget Paul's new hair?

We're up to 11 confirmed playable characters (including Devil Jin and Devil Kazuya). Here's the list:

  • Jin Kazama / Devil Jin
  • Jack-8
  • Jun Kazama
  • Kazuya Mishima / Devil Kazuya
  • King
  • Lars Alexandersson
  • Marshall Law
  • Nina Williams
  • Paul Phoenix

Tekken 8 comes out at some point in 2024 for PC via Steam, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and S.

You're not signed in!

Create your ReedPop ID & unlock community features and much, much more!

Create account
Tagged With
Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Wesley Yin-Poole avatar

Wesley Yin-Poole

Deputy Editorial Director

Wesley is deputy editorial director of ReedPop. He likes news, interviews, and more news. He also likes Street Fighter more than anyone can get him to shut up about it.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch