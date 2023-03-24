In Tekken 8, Jack has a really big railgun
All the rage.
Bandai Namco has released a video showing off Jack-8 in Tekken 8.
The hard-hitting Tekken AI returns in the upcoming fighting game with what looks like a stance ability and new voice work - and by that I mean he grunts and snarls as he smashes up his opponent.
I love Jack's new rage art, which sees him fire a huge railgun point blank into his opponent's face. Oh, and stick to the end for a surprise stare from Jack with the visor. Truly terrifying stuff.
The Tekken 8 character reveals are coming thick and fast, and with Jack we're up to 11 (including Devil Jin and Devil Kazuya). Here's the list:
- Jin Kazama / Devil Jin
- Jack-8
- Jun Kazama
- Kazuya Mishima / Devil Kazuya
- King
- Lars Alexandersson
- Marshall Law
- Nina Williams
- Paul Phoenix
Tekken 8 comes out at some point in 2024 for PC via Steam, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and S.