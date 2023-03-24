If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

In Tekken 8, Jack has a really big railgun

All the rage.

Wesley Yin-Poole avatar
News by Wesley Yin-Poole Deputy Editorial Director
Published on
Tekken 8 Jack-8
Bandai Namco

Bandai Namco has released a video showing off Jack-8 in Tekken 8.

The hard-hitting Tekken AI returns in the upcoming fighting game with what looks like a stance ability and new voice work - and by that I mean he grunts and snarls as he smashes up his opponent.

I love Jack's new rage art, which sees him fire a huge railgun point blank into his opponent's face. Oh, and stick to the end for a surprise stare from Jack with the visor. Truly terrifying stuff.

Watch on YouTube

The Tekken 8 character reveals are coming thick and fast, and with Jack we're up to 11 (including Devil Jin and Devil Kazuya). Here's the list:

  • Jin Kazama / Devil Jin
  • Jack-8
  • Jun Kazama
  • Kazuya Mishima / Devil Kazuya
  • King
  • Lars Alexandersson
  • Marshall Law
  • Nina Williams
  • Paul Phoenix

Tekken 8 comes out at some point in 2024 for PC via Steam, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and S.

