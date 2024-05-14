Destructive shooter The Finals hasn't performed as well as expected, says publisher

Destruction-focused free-to-play shooter The Finals has seen "lower than expected" performance according to publisher Nexon, contributing to a shortfall in its forecast revenue.

The Finals seemed to get off to a strong start when it surprise-launched in December last year, and its 5v5 action proving popular enough that its developer, Nexon subsidiary Embark Studios, quickly found itself scrabbling to deal with an influx of cheaters.

A hacker-themed second season of content arrived earlier this year, but didn't - according to Nexon - result in the expected increase in player numbers. "The launch of Season 2 in March created a short-lived increase in player metrics," it explained in its Q1 2024 earnings report, "but delivered lower-than-expected retention and revenue." It added that Embark is now working with its Korea-based Live Operations team to "understand and address the key issues."

And while revenue in North America and Europe was up ¥9.9 billion according to Nexon, primarily due to The Finals and Dave the Diver, it was ultimately less than forecast, with strong performances by other titles in its portfolio - including EA Sports FC Online, EA Sports FC Mobile, and Blue Archive - being "partially offset" by The Finals' "lower-than-expected" performance. The Finals' Season 3 is confirmed to launch next month and the publisher will be hoping for a better response from players.

Eurogamer contributor Rick Lane called The Finals a multiplayer shooter that "dazzles in the moment" in his three star review, despite a "broader issue with artistic vision."