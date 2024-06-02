This The Finals hotfix addresses that wall-hack exploit

Embark has pushed out a hotfix for The Finals, addressing the extraordinarily frustrating exploit that enabled players to track opponents through walls.

In a brief update on the official website, the team said the update was designed "for many of the issues introduced in Update 2.10.0" earlier in the week, starting with the broken aim assist to "prevent tracking enemy contestants through objects such as walls, terrain, etc".

The hotfix also fixes enemy healthbars – they were not only persisting on screen longer than intended, but also popped up through walls and terrain, too – and another issue where players couldn't track contracts in rookie/challenger/pro/master circuits.

The team has also reverted a change that removed directional weapon binding for controllers, and fixed the incorrect message that pops up when players are "restricted from playing". The update also addresses another exploit wherein players could fire the FAMAS, Throwing Knives, and the R93 (among other weapons) "at a much higher rate" "during animation cancelling".

The Finals seemed to get off to a strong start when it surprise-launched in December last year - its 5v5 action proving popular enough that its developer, Nexon subsidiary Embark Studios, quickly found itself scrambling to deal with an influx of cheaters. Since then, however, the destruction-focused free-to-play shooter has seen "lower than expected" performance according to publisher Nexon, contributing to a shortfall in its forecast revenue.

"Embark Studios' multiplayer shooter dazzles in the moment, but its AI voices are symptomatic of a broader issue with artistic vision", wrote contributor Rick Lane in his three star review.