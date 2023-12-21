Best The Finals Medium build - class, weapons, and gadgets

Using the best Medium build in The Finals is the closest you'll get to a bog-standard FPS game, but even then this unique trios-based shooter has some quirks that mean you'll need to adapt your playstyle. The Medium class is the most versatile though, as they can spec towards faster, up close and personal gameplay, sit back and pick enemies off from afar, or find a balance somewhere in the middle.

That final archetype is the playstyle that the best Medium build in The Finals aims for, offering strong firepower, maneuverability, and healing, making you a jack of all trades force to be reckoned with. What's even more impressive is that you only need to spend 800 VRs to unlock everything in this build, and even then, that unlockable isn't mandatory.

Best Medium build in The Finals

Image credit: Eurogamer/Embark Studios

Here is the best Medium class in The Finals:

Specialisation: : Guardian Turret

: Guardian Turret Weapon: : AKM

: AKM Gadget: : Gas Mine

: Gas Mine Gadget: : Defibrillator

: Defibrillator Gadget:: Jump Pad

The Guardian Turret is the one piece of equipment here that you should fork out 800 VRs for because it is immense at holding down a deposit or vault. Even though it may not get many kills, it provides a very helpful distraction that will take enemies a significant amount of time to destroy.

However, if you don't have the Guardian Turret, you can play this build with more of a support role in mind thanks to the Healing Beam specialisation. This is also the default specialisation for the Medium class, so you can use it from the get-go, and it will heal your allies impressively quickly, although it does require you to dial back the gung-ho element a little.

Elsewhere, this class uses the AKM, which features in our guide to the best weapons in The Finals thanks to its all-roundedness. Not quite as accurate as the FCAR, nor does it deal as much damage per shot as the R. 357, but it's familiar, has a faster fire rate, and a bigger magazine. The Gas Mines are an excellent gadget when trying to defend a vault or deposit point, while the Defibrillator will revive your teammates much quicker than doing it manually. Revived teammates also have a few seconds of invulnerability, but don't bring them back right in the middle of a fight because they don't come back with all their health.

Finally, the Jump Pad is an absolute necessity for the Medium class as it is their best movement gadget, allowing you to leap onto buildings and cross gaps with ease. And in The Finals, being able to do this is hugely important if you want to get into the thick of the action as quickly as possible.