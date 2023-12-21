Best The Finals Light build - class, weapons, and gadgets

The best The Finals Light build is perfect if you want to play at a faster pace than the other two classes, outmanoeuvring and juking your opponents every which way while also being the primary cash grabber for your squad. While most of the weapons on offer for Light players don't pack quite as much of a punch, their agility and sneaky ability make the Light class ideal more than make up for it.

One thing to bear in mind is that to use the best Light build in The Finals, you'll need to play enough games to earn some VRs to unlock the right equipment. This includes some of the best The Finals weapons because each class only starts with two weapons unlocked by default.

Best Light build in The Finals

Image credit: Eurogamer/Embark Studios

Here is the best Light class in The Finals:

Specialisation: : Cloaking Device

: Cloaking Device Weapon: : M11 or XP-54

: M11 or XP-54 Gadget: : Smoke Grenade

: Smoke Grenade Gadget: : Vanishing Bomb

: Vanishing Bomb Gadget:: Goo Grenade

It cannot be overstated how effective the Cloaking Device is in The Finals. This isn't some pseudo invisibility effect where it's still easy to see the outline of the player, it's the real deal. You can make out an invisible player if you're extremely focused, but in a game as fast paced as The Finals where invisible players are likely doing it mid-fight then dipping, it's akin to quite literally vanishing into thin air.

Once you learn how to do this effectively, the Cloaking Device is the biggest crutch you can have as a Light player. Note that as soon as you shoot your gun, use a gadget, or even melee attack, the invisibility will wear off, but you can toggle it back on before it has finished recharging if you need to.

As for the rest of the class, the most effective weapon is either the M11 or the XP-54 depending on how you want to play. The former is a machine pistol that excels when you're up close and personal, while the latter is essentially an MP5 and slightly better from further back, so go with whichever your personal preference is. Finally, the three gadgets all revolve around this playstyle of ducking and weaving, appearing where enemies least expect you. The Smoke Grenade assists in your cover, as does the Vanishing Bomb. The latter might seem like overkill if you've already got the Clocking Device, but the ability to throw it at a teammate to turn them invisible as well makes it incredibly powerful when assaulting defended cashouts. Lastly, you can use the Goo Grenade to block doorways to the objective, or as a last ditch piece of cover if you can't go invisible.

With all of these elements combined, your opponents will hate playing against you. Even better if you have everyone on your team rocking the same equipment.