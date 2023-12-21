Best The Finals Heavy build - class, weapons, and gadgets

If you're looking for the best Heavy build in The Finals, chances are you want to play a little slower than other two classes are suited to, and you may even be tired of these tricksy Light players running rings with their dashes and invisibility. If that is the case, or perhaps you simply want to deal out as much firepower as possible, then we have the build for you.

The thing about playing as a Heavy in The Finals is that your movement is significantly more limited compared to the other two classes since there are no gadgets that will assist with that, so the Heavy is best utilised when you're communicating with your teammates and can use their Jump Pads or Ziplines. However, when part of this team, this best Heavy build in The Finals is extremely strong.

Best Heavy build in The Finals

Image credit: Eurogamer/Embark Studios

Here is the best Heavy class in The Finals:

Specialisation: : Charge 'N' Slam or Mesh Shield

: Charge 'N' Slam or Mesh Shield Weapon: : Lewis Gun

: Lewis Gun Gadget: : Pyro Mine

: Pyro Mine Gadget: : Explosive Mine

: Explosive Mine Gadget:: RPG

Choosing between the two specialisations here is simply a matter of how communicative your team is. If you're playing as a solo, or your teammates aren't taking the game too seriously, opt for the Charge 'N' Slam because it can single handedly take enemies off objectives and destroy buildings. However, if you do have synergy with your team, stick the Mesh Shield on because it is extremely powerful at defending your allies, and will allow them to take cover behind it while still shooting at enemies.

As for the rest of the build, the Lewis Gun features on our The Finals tier list of the best weapons, and is outright much better than the M60. That said, it does cost 800 VRs to unlock, so the M60 will do the job if you're waiting until you have enough funds. Both the Pyro and Explosive Mine are highly effective at defending objectives too, whether it's a vault or a deposit point, because the game is so fast paced enemies typically won't spot them before running over them. Just be mindful about where you're placing them - through doorways and immediately behind corners are typically best.

Finally, we have the RPG. This is one of the only occasions where a class can effectively equip two different weapons, and the RPG has consequently been recently nerfed to be less effective against human opponents. If your Lewis Gun runs out of ammo and you need to reload, simply switch to the RPG. Just don't fire it right at your feet or you will kill yourself in the process.