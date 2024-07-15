The Finals developer apologises as latest patch held up on Xbox

The Finals' 3.4 update rolled out across PC and PS5 last week, but Xbox fans have yet to experience the shorter wait-times and party chat as the patch hasn't yet been released on Xbox consoles.

Developer Embark has apologised for the "lengthy delay" for the Xbox update, but whilst it's "currently working together with" Microsoft to resolve the issue, it's unable to provide an ETA as to when the hold-up will be resolved.

"We're currently working together with Microsoft on the situation that's blocking the 3.4 release on Xbox. I currently don't have an ETA for when we will be able to release, but as soon as I learn anything, I will share it with all of you," said Embark's Oscar in the official Discord channel.

"We're super sorry for this lengthy delay, and can only ask that you're patient with us as we work through it."

The Finals seemed to get off to a strong start when it surprise-launched in December last year - its 5v5 action proving popular enough that its developer, Nexon subsidiary Embark Studios, quickly found itself scrambling to deal with an influx of cheaters. Since then, however, the destruction-focused free-to-play shooter has seen "lower than expected" performance according to publisher Nexon, contributing to a shortfall in its forecast revenue.

"Embark Studios' multiplayer shooter dazzles in the moment, but its AI voices are symptomatic of a broader issue with artistic vision," wrote contributor Rick Lane in his three star review.