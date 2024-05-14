Dead by Daylight adding Dungeons & Dragons and Castlevania chapters this year

The next Dead by Daylight chapter will be based on Dungeons & Dragons, with Vecna as the new Killer.

News of the new chapter was teased last week, but in its anniversary stream today Behaviour unveiled further details.

Alongside the new chapter, a new 2v8 mode was announced, as well as an update on spin-off titles, and a tease of a new Castlevania chapter coming later this year.

Here's everything shown at the Dead by Daylight eighth anniversary stream.

Dead by Daylight x Dungeons & Dragons Dead by Daylight x Dungeons & DragonsWatch on YouTube

Dungeons & Dragons and Castlevania chapters

Dungeons & Dragons will form the basis for the next chapter of Dead by Daylight, available now in the Public Test Build and launching properly on 3rd June.

As usual, the chapter will include a new Killer, a new Survivor, and a new map.

While this may seem like a move away from the horror franchises Dead by Daylight is known for, Dungeons & Dragons provides plenty of dark fantasy and will introduce magic for the first time.

The new Killer will be Vecna, a powerful lich and major antagonist in the world of Dungeons & Dragons. He's voiced by Matthew Mercer (Critical Role, Ganondorf in Tears of the Kingdom, Vincent in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth).

Image credit: Behaviour

Vecna will have four spells for players to use. Fly will allow him to traverse maps quickly; with Mage Hand Vecna can hold palettes and lift them back up; Flight of the Damned is a necromancer projectile; and Dispelling Sphere will detect and dispell magical effects.

In a further nod to D&D, when Vecna is a Killer special treasure chests will be found around maps. Once opened, a d20 dice roll will take effect to determine what players find: either regular items, or magical items to counter Vecna's spells. Rolling a critical success (20) will provide players with Vecna's cursed items to teleport from lockers or turn invisible, though these items will also injure players. However, rolling a critical fail (1) will result in a nasty surprise - perhaps a mimic chest?

Image credit: Behaviour

The new Survivor is a two-in-one bard and original creation by Behaviour. Players can choose either an elf female called Aestri Yazar, or a human male called Baermar Uraz. Further, a new map called Forgotten Ruins will include a dungeon, obviously, and plenty of D&D references as part of its extensive underground component.

At the end of the stream, Behaviour also teased another new chapter coming to the game this year, based on Konami's Castlevania series. This was just a tease, though further information is expected on 6th August. Presumably, Dracula will be a Killer with one of the Belmonts as a Survivor? Either way, vampires will be a welcome addition to the game.

A new 2v8 party game mode

A new 2v8 mode will be added to Dead by Daylight by the end of summer. Rather than the usual 1v4 Killer and Survivor matches, this mode will have two Killers working together against eight Survivors.

As you may expect, this will fundamentally change how the game is played, so should be considered more of a party mode than ultra competitive. There also won't be hooks, instead downed Survivors will be sent to a cage.

Perks will also be removed; instead players choose from specific classes aimed at encouraging teamwork. Killers will also have team powers to promote coordination, though only five will be available: Trapper, Wraith, Hillbilly, Huntress, Nurse. Maps will also be based on these Killers.

The mode will be introduced temporarily at first.

What's more, Behaviour is introducing cross-progression later this summer, meaning players can continue with progress no matter which platform they play on.

Image credit: Behaviour

Dead by Daylight spin-offs incoming

Behaviour provided updates on three spin-offs, one of which is available immediately for free.

Firstly, a new gameplay trailer for The Casting of Frank Stone was shown. This is a narrative horror game from Supermassive (The Quarry, Until Dawn), featuring the usual environmental puzzles, quick-time events, and the ability to shape the script through choices. It's set in 1980 and follows a group of friends creating a film, who uncover the secrets of an infamous serial killer in the process.

While no release date has been given, the developer is still aiming for a 2024 release. It will be around five to seven hours long, depending on choices made.

Image credit: Supermassive

Secondly, Midwinter Entertainment is working on a new PvE game known as Project T. Players will take the role of trespassers whisked away to the realm of the Entity. It will be a third-person session-based game with guns, trucks, and talismans used against new enemies the Thrall.

It remains very early in development, but the Project T Insider Programme is launching to allow for fan input and closed playtests (on PC).

Image credit: Behaviour

Lastly, Behaviour is today launching What The Fog, a new two-person co-op roguelite game available for free on PC for those with a Behaviour account for a limited time (and $4.99 afterwards).

Like Jumanji, Survivors Claudette and Dwight are sucked into a cursed boardgame to battle against swarms of monsters with 3D gameplay and a cute, chibi art style. And if a player dies, they switch to support view to unleash spells until revived by their partner.

Image credit: Behaviour

Which of these Dead by Daylight updates are you most excited about?