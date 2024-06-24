Tomb Raider's Lara Croft coming to Dead by Daylight

As if she hasn't been through enough already, Tomb Raider's Lara Croft is now set to join Dead by Daylight as a Survivor.

"Lara Croft has survived expeditions few would dare attempt, locked eyes with death and lived to tell the tale... Now, she must face yet again a dark adventure shrouded in Fog," the Dead by Daylight team teased, noting that while this may be her first foray into horror, she has certainly seen things many of us can only imagine during her own global escapades. Remember when she took down a tyrannosaurus rex?!

The Lara heading to Dead by Daylight is from the Survivor trilogy, specifically the 2013 reboot (see image above). However, while she has her jade necklace and tank top, she does not have her bow and pistols, meaning she will have to find other ways to survive the fog.

"Her unwavering tenacity, wealth of survival expertise, and bravery are represented with three unique Perks to balance the scales in her favour," the Dead by Daylight team explains.

Lara is set to make her Dead by Daylight debut next month, on 16th July, as part of the game's Tomb Raider chapter. Ahead of that date, those wanting to put Lara through her paces sooner rather than later can take part in the limited-time public test-build on Steam, which is available now.

"With her experiences and skill set, Lara Croft perfectly embodies the characteristics needed to survive in The Fog and is right at home in the world of Dead by Daylight alongside other iconic characters. Though she may be well-prepared for the Trials ahead, in the Entity's twisted world, the future is never promised," Behaviour close.

Elsewhere in the news, the Dead by Daylight team recently announced a new 2v8 mode, as well as an update on spin-off titles, and a tease of a new Castlevania chapter coming later this year.

