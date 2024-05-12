Marvel Rivals' ToS contains a "non-disparagement" clause to prevent players giving "negative reviews"

Players and content creators have hit back at Marvel Rivals for a playtest terms of service contract that prohibits players from making "statements that are detrimental to the reputation of the game".

As shared by former professional eSports player and Twitch streamer Brandon "A_Seagull" Larned, the contract "signs away your right to negatively review the game".

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings Marvel Rivals announcement trailer.Watch on YouTube

In section 2.1 of the agreement – subtitled "Non-Disparagement" – content creators are obliged to "agree not to make any public statements or engage in discussions that are detrimental to the reputation of the game".

This "includes but is not limited to", "making disparaging or satirical comments about any game-related material, such as game features, characters, or music", and "engaging in malicious comparisons with competitors or belittling the gameplay or differences of Marvel Rivals or providing subjective negative reviews of the game".

Extremely disappointed in @MarvelRivals.



Multiple creators asked for key codes to gain access to the playtest and are asked to sign a contract.



The contract signs away your right to negatively review the game.



Many streamers have signed without reading just to play



Insanity. pic.twitter.com/c11BUDyka9 — Brandon Larned (@A_Seagull) May 12, 2024 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

As noted by Larned, "many streamers have signed [the contract] without reading just to play".

Interestingly, the FAQs published in the game's discord community says that there is "no NDA for our Closed Alpha Test" and players are "encouraged to share their experience and all types of content on all platforms".

A couple of players have also shared concerns about the terms of service on the official Discord server, but as yet, there's been no response to their queries.

Yeah I tried making a point about it in their creators discord, they said they’d “revise” it but the actual issues haven’t been fixed. This is the type of contract people get PAID to sign, and it’s just for a game code. Not to mention if you break it they can claim damages 😭 — Joe (@hzjoe03) May 12, 2024 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Others on Twitter/X claim the developers agreed to "revise" the contract, but have seemingly yet to do so.

At the time of writing, the hero team-based PvP shooter – which is published by NetEase Games – has yet to publicly comment on the matter. We've reached out to NetEase and will update if and when we hear more.

Marvel Rivals is an upcoming free-to-play, team-based PVP shooter for PC with the backing of Chinese publishing giant NetEase.

Described as a "thrilling, fast-paced, cooperative gameplay experience", Marvel Rivals will pit teams of six against each other as they fight it out over a variety of destructible environments with characters from across the Marvel universe. This includes the likes of Iron Man, Groot, Scarlet Witch and more.