GTA 6 publisher addresses lack of PC news, stating Rockstar "will make more announcements in due time"

The highly-anticipated GTA 6 is set to release next year across PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. However, Rockstar is yet to say anything at all regarding a PC release.

Now, publisher Take-Two has given further comment on the lack of Grand Theft Auto 6-related PC news, stating Rockstar would "make more announcements in due time".

During an interview at a TD Cowen conference (as transcribed by VGC), Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick said "the lack of an announcement is not something that could be set in stone as near as I could tell, because the only thing that happens after the lack of an announcement is an announcement, I suppose, or a continuing lack of an announcement, I guess that could happen too. It doesn't seem to me that either would be set in stone".

Zelnick continued to state developer Rockstar has "an approach to platforms which we've seen before, and they will make more announcements in due time". The Take-Two head believes the right approach for the business is to "be where the consumer is", adding: "Historically what this company has done is address consumers anywhere they are, on any platform that makes sense, over time."

While surely disappointing for many PC owners out there, Rockstar has previously released its games on console first, so this current lack of news is perhaps not surprising. After all, GTA 6's predecessor - the seemingly evergreen Grand Theft Auto 5 - initially released on PS3 and Xbox 360 in 2013, before eventually being made available on Windows in 2015.

Meanwhile, fellow Rockstar stalwart Red Dead Redemption is still to arrive on PC, even 14 years down the line. This particular title initially launched for PS3 and Xbox 360 in 2010, and for a long time the only way to play it on a modern console was via Xbox backward compatibility. That changed recently when Rockstar ported the game over to Switch and PlayStation, but a PC release still remains noticeably absent.

As for GTA 6's console debut, Take-Two recently stated it was "highly confident" it will make that autumn 2025 release window. While Zelnick said there is often "slippage" in the industry, and Take-Two is not immune from delays, he does not see this happening with GTA 6.

"We narrowed the timing because we are highly confident in that timing," Zelnick said earlier this month.