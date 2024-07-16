Rockstar website update suggests GTA+ subscriptions could soon include access to Switch games

Rockstar's GTA+ subscription service could soon expand to include access to Switch versions of the company's games if a now-reverted recent update to its website is anything to go by.

GTA+, which is currently only available through Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5, offers subscribers access to various GTA Online items and a "rotating assortment" of Rockstar Games - including Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy, Red Dead Redemption, and LA Noire - for £6.99/€7.99/$7.99 USD a month.

A full list of games available to GTA+ members can be found on the Rockstar's website, with subscribers currently able to access titles across a range of platforms, including Xbox, PlayStation, the iOS App Store, and Google Play.

However, as spotted by TezFunz2 on X (thanks VGC) a recent update to Rockstar's website added Switch versions to the list of Games Included With GTA+, prompting speculation the company might soon make it possible for GTA+ subscribers to play titles on Nintendo's platform as part of their membership.

While Switch's library of Rockstar games is limited, LA Noire, Gand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition, and Red Dead Redemption have all been ported to the console, making for a reasonable chunk of on-the-go action Rockstar could wield as additional incentive to tempt players toward GTA+.

Time will tell if Switch's recent inclusion on Rockstar's GTA+ Benefits page is a sign of things to come or merely meaningless placeholder art inadvertently let loose upon the world, but I've asked the company for comment, just in case it has something to say.

Beyond potential new GTA+ offerings, Rockstar has its hands full elsewhere. The studio and publisher Take-Two Interactive recently confirmed the long-awaited Grand Theft Auto 6 is launching in autumn next year.