Redfall's final patch is here, marking the end of an era for Arkane Austin

Redfall's final ever update has been released, marking an end to Arkane Austin's work on the game - and indeed the now-shuttered studio's work in general.

Known as version 1.451.3.0 - a nod to video games' ongoing 0-4-5-1 easter egg, which dates back almost 30 years - this update adds features such as an offline mode and single player pausing, among others.

While these features have long been sought after - and long promised, it is a bittersweet moment. This marks the end of the game's development, roughly two years after it first released.

Redfall co-director Harvey Smith said this patch culminates months of work by the whole team, adding there had been a "Herculean effort by all involved" over recent weeks especially. "Have fun, always," the developer closed.

Resharing Smith's post, Arkane Lyon boss Dinga Bakaba congratulated his former colleagues, acknowledging how much work had been put into the game. "Time to bite the fuck back!!!" Bakaba wrote. "I know how hard you all work on this and how much it matters to you all to let fans experience this version of the game, and as one of them, I can't wait to get my hands on it!!!"

You can read the full update notes here.

Game Update 4 is available now and features Offline Mode, ReVamped Neighborhood and Nest systems, Single Player Pausing, and more.



Arkane Austin was shut down quite out of the blue by Microsoft earlier this month, along with Hi-Fi Rush developer Tango Gameworks and Mighty Doom studio Alpha Dog Games. The industry was quick to condemn Microsoft for its decision to shutter these Bethesda studios, with Bakaba calling it a "a fucking gut stab".

For more, be sure to read our Donlan's feature: One last stroll through Redfall, at the pace it was always meant to be played.