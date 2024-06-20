Microsoft has started reimbursing players who bought cancelled Redfall DLC

In the wake of devastating closures at Bethesda, Microsoft has started refunding those who purchased Redfall's premium Bite Back edition.

This edition of Arkane Austin's vampire shooter was set to provide players with the Redfall Hero Pass, which would have added a further two characters to the game. In November, the studio said it was "continuing development of The Hero Pass and we're excited to share more about Redfall's new heroes and other updates later next year".

However, following the studio's closure last month, Arkane Austin confirmed the Hero Pass DLC for Redfall would no longer be released. At this time, the studio said those who had purchased the DLC via either the Bite Back edition or base game upgrade would instead receive credit to the same value as the pass.

Now, a little over a month since these refunds were first announced, Microsoft has begun reimbursing players. Several people have reported Microsoft has been automatically refunding buyers the full amount of the DLC. This is even if a refund had not been requested.

Others who bought the physical edition of the Bite Back Upgrade said they are still waiting to receive their credit. If you are one such customer, you can contact Bethesda customer support for information on how to request a refund.

Microsoft is now issuing refunds for Redfall's Hero Pass as part of the Redfall Bit Back Edition or the premium Bite Back upgrade.



Credit goes to @Random_Name and @EnderRising 📸 pic.twitter.com/sDO9FzK5vF — GPT: Game Pass Tracker (@GPTGamingNews) June 20, 2024

At the end of May, Arkane Austin released Redfall's final ever update, known as version 1.451.3.0 - a nod to video games' ongoing 0-4-5-1 easter egg, which dates back almost 30 years. This update added an offline mode to Redfall, among other features.