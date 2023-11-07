Nintendo addresses Switch 2 reports, denies it has briefed developers

Nintendo has said that reports detailing the company's actions briefing external game developers on Switch 2 are "untrue".

During an investor briefing held today following the company's latest quarterly financial results, Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa issued a blanket denial to address a swathe of reports that have mapped out the company's progress towards launching its inevitable Switch successor.

Nintendo showcased Switch 2 hardware capabilities to game developers in August around Gamescom in Cologne, Eurogamer reported at the time. Demos included a souped-up version of the original Switch launch title Zelda: Breath of the Wild, meant to show off the Switch 2's improved technical capabilities.

Further reporting from VGC noted that the Unreal Engine 5 tech demo The Matrix Awakens had also been shown.

In-person demos this summer followed the sharing of early Switch 2 details with key publishing partners at the end of 2022 - a fact discussed by Activision Blizzard boss Bobby Kotick in an email last December, which was then published online in September this year as part of the FTC's court case concerning the company's acquisition by Microsoft.

The emails showed Activision execs discussing Switch 2's ability to run Call of Duty, following a conversation between Furukawa and Kotick.

Today, however, Nintendo dubbed these reports as merely "rumours".

"Rumours are circulating mainly on the internet as if they were public information, but they are inaccurate," Furukawa said today, via Japanese newspaper Mainichi.

Specifically citing the above reports on Nintendo showing Switch 2 at Gamescom and discussing the future hardware with publishers last year, Furukawa described these as "untrue".

As reported earlier today, Nintendo sought to focus on the current Switch during its latest financial results, ahead of one last push for Switch during the upcoming lucrative end of year season. The company would otherwise not be drawn on plans for the console's successor, which is widely expected to arrive in the next 12 months.