Hi-Fi Rush will skip the current Nintendo Switch and instead arrive on the console's currently-unannounced successor. That's according to a report from Insider Gaming, which states that the absence of a Switch version of the game in yesterday's Xbox multi-platform announcement was due to it launching on Nintendo Switch 2 instead.

Whether Hi-Fi Rush could still eventually launch for the current Switch as well - perhaps at the same time? - is unclear, the report concluded.

Certainly, a launch for Hi-Fi Rush on a Nintendo platform has been expected. Earlier this year, in-game clothing designs seemed to point to the rhythm action game going multi-platform in the near future. This apparent tease preceded any other multi-platform plans being discussed publicly by Microsoft, and the decision to launch four games on other consoles ultimately being laid out this month.

Yesterday's Nintendo Direct: Partner Update included the official announcement of Bethesda's Pentiment and Grounded for Nintendo Switch (the current one), plus PlayStation 5. Both games were previously Xbox console exclusives.

A subsequent blog post by Microsoft also confirmed Hi-Fi Rush and Sea of Thieves for PlayStation - though no mention of a Nintendo release was made for those.

Nintendo is yet to begin talking about Switch 2, though its existence and road to release has now been widely reported. Last week, Eurogamer sources said that Switch 2's launch was now set for early 2025, later than planned.

"Vibrant and self-assured, Hi-Fi rush happily embraces the 00s' cheese - and is all the better for it," our Ed Nightingale wrote in Eurogamer's Hi-Fi Rush review, dubbing it an "unrepentant riot of rhythm-action".