Beating Kale in Hi-Fi RUSH will test everything that you have learnt so far. From your combos, to special attacks, to how to time everything to the beat - it all comes down to this. One final face off between you and the big boss at Vandelay.

Kale is the last person preventing you from shutting down SPECTRA in Hi-Fi Rush. Your team will be at your side throughout the fight, so make sure to pay attention to Kale's attacks and you can learn when using them will be most effective.

Without further ado, we're going to show you how to beat Kale in Hi-Fi RUSH.

Watch on YouTube Hi-Fi RUSH Launch Trailer.

How to beat Kale in Hi-Fi RUSH

This is it, you've finally made it to facing Kale. This battle will take a while to get through so make sure you’re ready for it before going into it. Make any stops at the base to upgrade your moves or your special attacks beforehand.

There are spoilers in the first section below, we recommend reaching this boss fight before you continue to read our guide.

Stage One

Now, the first stage of this boss battle is different to anything you’ve come across before in Hi-Fi RUSH.

Yes, it is time for you to play as 808!

Chai is out for the count, so it’s now up to 808 to be the hero. Kale will stand at one end of the room and launch waves of fire at you. You, as 808, need to run to Kale while jumping at the right time to avoid being caught in these waves.

Once you get to Kale, press the prompted control before he can launch more waves out. Then, watch your screen. Press the prompted control at the right time when the circle turns green to get 808 to slice their claws at Kale.

808 will not let Kale harm Chai!

If you successfully manage to do this twice, Chai will wake up and you will return to playing as him.

Stage Two

Once Chai is back on his feet, the fight will continue on the roof. Kale will now have a set of new attacks that he’ll use throughout this stage of the fight until you wear his health bar down to zero.

Chai is pumped now, time to do this!

Like it was when you were trying to beat Mimosa, Kale is slightly shielded and you will need to repeatedly attack him to wear his barrier down. Once it’s down, he will be vulnerable for a brief period of time and this is when you can inflict the most damage to him.

A green circle will appear around Kale, and then it will turn red. When this happens, make sure you are not standing in or near the circle around him. He will call down electricity and that entire circle will be engulfed in it.

Also, watch out for a green and red circle to form on the floor where Chai is. Once this is almost fully red, dodge out of the way quickly to avoid being hit from above. You’ll need to dodge out of these circles at least three times each time Kale activates this attack.

While you are dodging Kale, call in Peppermint as she can do damage to him from afar so you won’t need to get close to him to call her in.

Your team has your back, don't forget to call them in!

The next attack will also be indicated by a red line that appears in front of Kale. This will show where his sword attack will land. If you can jump to dodge this and land behind Kale, this is a good time to use a few quick attacks.

Also, if you can manage it, while you are behind him call in Korsica and Macaron.

Kale, like many of the other bosses, has dash attacks. If he’s not using another attack and is looking at you, then turns to face you, that’s a good indicator he’s about to dash. These attacks are easy enough to dodge, don’t bother trying to parry them.

You can, however, parry his next set of attacks. Well, not his, but they come from the drones floating around him. One will fire at you on its own and flash before it does, this gives you time to get your parry ready.

Another drone attack comes from all of them. They will all flash to the beat, try to remember this beat as this is the timing of their following attacks. All you need to do is parry these at the correct time to bounce them back to Kale to damage him.

Kale will slice at you occasionally throughout the fight, you can dodge these and use your grapple to pull yourself to Kale to attack him. Again, when you are far away from Kale, call in Peppermint to cause some damage to him. If you’re close to him, call in Korsica and Macaron.

Attack and dodge to the beat to increase your ranking!

Yet another attack Kale has is easy to anticipate. If he jumps into the air, make sure you’re not standing still or he will launch himself at you and slice you. There are a few seconds after he jumps where you can move before he attacks, giving you plenty of time to get out of the way.

Near the end of this section of the fight, when Kale’s health has been worn down, you’ll need to parry to the beat.

This runs exactly the same as earlier boss fights, you’ll see the beat of his attacks appear above Kale’s head and you will see if you need to parry or dodge them too. Try to remember this pattern and then parry or dodge his attacks to the beat to wear him down.

If you successfully manage this, you’ll move on to the next stage.

Stage Three

Kale’s health bar will regenerate and he’s grabbed some minor upgrades too. He now has four extra arms and a bunch of new attacks to watch out for.

He can now hold many cups of coffee...

One of his first, and most important, new attacks is that he will jump into the air then launch himself at you. Dodge out of the way as he jumps up and run to him once he lands. He will briefly be stuck in the ground.

You now need to call in Macaron as he will start to break down the shields on Kale’s new arms. While Macaron gets his hits in, you can land a few strong attacks on Kale. You need to focus your attacks on one of his arms to break it off. However, once Kale starts to move you should back away or he will catch you with a quick attack.

When Kale starts to form a shield above his head, call in Peppermint and she will swiftly break it.

He also has a new dash attack, it works in a similar fashion to the earlier dash attack, only he can reach further. This means that you need to make sure you are as far away from him as possible to avoid being caught.

Kale will use these new attacks until he is stuck in the ground again. As before, call in Macaron to break the shielding on his arms and then focus your attacks on one of them while he is grounded.

Keep your distance and wait for an opening.

Once Kale is back up, he’ll display yet another new attack while using the existing ones. This time, he will have an ability to use a flamethrower but you can call in Korsica to counter those attacks without getting hurt.

Throughout this fight, call in Peppermint as much as you can but try to save Korsica and Macaron for when they’re needed. Each time you remove Kale’s arms, he loses more of his health bar.

Those arms are deadly, try not to get caught.

Continue to attack Kale when he’s stunned, focus your attacks on his arms to remove them until he is down to his last one.

When Kale is down to his final robotic arm, he will gain yet another new attack. This one is a very fast attack, he will slice at you with his sword. When you see him lift the sword and pull it back, try to move as far away from him as you can.

He will use this new attack, and then the others from this stage until you stun him again. Once he is stunned, attack him once more to remove his final arm.

After all of his robotic arms have been removed, you’ll move into the next section of the fight. Hang tight, you’re almost there!

Stage Four

Again, Kale has another upgrade. Don’t worry though, you already know how to beat him in this section.

Kale uses exactly the same attacks as he did in the first part of his fight with Chai. The only difference is that they are faster and much stronger this time. Only parry when you need to and dodge the rest of the time to make sure you outlive Kale.

Don't lose your cool, you're almost there!

Use everything you’ve learned up until this point to wear his health bar down again. Once it’s down to zero, you’ll enter the final stage of the fight.

Final Stage

Don’t worry, you’re almost there, you only have a few more things left to do.

When Kale’s health bar reaches zero, you’ll play the parry game again. Exactly the same as you did before, you’ll see the beat of his attacks appear above Kale’s head and you will see if you need to parry or dodge them. Parry and dodge to this pattern to start to bring the fight to an end.

You’ll then end up back downstairs and this is it.

Peppermint has a score to settle with Kale.

All you need to do now is to press the prompted controls in time with the beat to team up with your allies and bring him down!

You did it!

Once you successfully bring Kale down, you’ve completed your mission. You’ve stopped SPECTRA and brought Vandelay back to what it should have been all along, a place to help people!