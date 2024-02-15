Xbox business update podcast: which Microsoft games will launch on PlayStation and Switch?
Plus: new Xbox console hardware confirmed for this year.Live
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of today's Xbox business update, where we expect Microsoft to lay out some form of plan for launching first-party Xbox games on Nintendo and PlayStation platforms.
The news is set to drop in the form of a podcast published at 8pm UK time - that's 3pm Eastern, or midday Pacific. Join us as we listen and react to all the details.
We're expecting to hear from Microsoft gaming boss Phil Spencer, Xbox president Sarah Bond and head of Xbox game studios Matt Booty - the company's Triforce of gaming top brass - as they lay out how the company will handle Xbox exclusives in the future.
Xbox Game Pass subscribers now at 34m
Lastly, a confirmation Xbox Game Pass now stands at 34 million subscribers. That figure was mentioned briefly by Sarah Bond in the podcast, and has been expanded upon further by Game File.
"When there's a fixed number of console players on the planet you're not going to grow Game Pass forever by shipping just on consoles," Spencer said. "So we're seeing really significant growth on PC, which is great, and cloud."
It's been a while since we last had an official update on subscriber numbers - since January 2022, when Microsoft's tally stood at 25 million.
A few more lines from around the internet before wrapping up. The Verge had the chance to speak with Phil Spencer and question him specifically on whether Starfield will follow Microsoft's first four games onto PlayStation.
"I don't think we should as an industry ever rule out a game going to any other platform," was Spencer's reply. "We're focused on these four games and learning from the experience. But I don't want to create a false expectation on those other platforms that this is somehow the first four to get over the dam and then the dam’s going to open and that everything else is coming, that's not the plan today."
Ad_Infinitum says: So the “adorably all digital” Xbox Series X is hitting “this holiday” then. Will be interesting to see how it fares against the Switch 2 and PS5 Pro (assuming they all launch during 2024)...
Each of the big three console platforms launching new hardware this year is an exciting prospect. As for whether what we see from Xbox resembles those leaked plans that dated from 2022, we'll have to wait and find out.
Over on X, Microsoft has now confirmed that its hardware plans for this "holiday" will include "more console and controller options".
"Xbox hardware will also continue to be a flagship experience for players and for game developers to launch games on with a robust and innovative multi-year hardware roadmap, including more console and controller options for you this holiday," Microsoft wrote.
Next-gen Xbox aims for largest technical leap in a hardware generation"We're also invested in the next-generation roadmap," Bond continues. "And what we're really focused on there is delivering the largest technical leap you've ever seen in a hardware generation."
New Xbox hardware in Q4"There's some exciting stuff coming out in hardware that we're going to share this holiday," Sarah Bond says. Is this the redesigned Xbox Series X/S and refreshed controller that leaked last year?
Diablo 4 joins Game Pass in MarchDiablo 4 joins Xbox and PC Game Pass on 28th March, Xbox boss Sarah Bond confirms.
"Game Pass will only be available on Xbox""Game Pass will only be available on Xbox," Xbox first-party chief Matt Booty says. It's an interesting statement where in the past it felt like Microsoft would have wanted it on other platforms too. But that's perhaps the key difference - on PlayStation, Sea of Thieves might cost £70. On Xbox, you get it in your subscription.
Xbox exclusives going multiplatform "over a year old"Spencer gives his reasoning for why Microsoft picked the first four games to go multiplatform. They're all over a year old, he says. Two are "community driven" that will benefit from larger playerbases (that's Sea of Thieves and Grounded). Two are smaller titles that are more creative and have realised their full potention on PC and Xbox (that's Hi-Fi Rush and Pentiment).
Grounded, Pentiment, Hi-Fi Rush, Sea of Thieves going multiplatform - reportsBoth The Verge and GameFile have now reported that these are the four games in question.
Xbox podcast now publishedMicrosoft has now published the Xbox business update podcast to YouTube. Hit refresh and you'll see it now embedded above.
Four Xbox games to go multiplatform - reportWell, it's 8.02pm and we're still awaiting Microsoft's upload of the podcast to go live. In the meantime, The Verge is reporting that the podcast confirms four Xbox games will go multiplatform.
We're approaching the top of the hour, so a last bit of background - why is all this happening now?
There's a few things at play, but likely factors include Xbox hardware selling less than PlayStation, subscription service growth slowing across the board, and the recent purchase of Activision Blizzard. All of these add pressure on Xbox's bottom line - something we're also seeing, very sadly, in the recent decision to cull 1900 Xbox and Activision employees.
Lifeis2D (He/Him) says: I still can't believe they're choosing to do this as a PODCAST.It is definitely unusual - but then this is an unusual and potentially tricky moment for Microsoft to message. It's not something Xbox's usual audience are necessarily going to celebrate, and it will likely benefit from context from Xbox top brass.