Diablo 4 will make a hellish addition to Xbox Game Pass this March
Gilding the Lilith.
Diablo 4 is coming to Game Pass this March.
Xbox's Sarah Bond made the announcement this evening, as part of the company's business update podcast.
In a follow up post on social media, Xbox said Diablo 4's upcoming Game Pass debut is part of Microsoft's "promise to offer Activision Blizzard games" on the subscription service, following its acquisition of the Diablo and Call of Duty makers last year.
Diablo 4 will be available to Game Pass users on console and PC from 28th March. "Game Pass will continue to only be available on Xbox platforms and will have all first party games playable on day one," Xbox said.
If you are already thinking about trying the game out when it arrives on Game Pass, but are still not quite sure this is really your thing, be sure to check Eurogamer's Diablo 4 review. We awarded it with a not to be sniffed at four stars.
"Like the Blizzard hits of old, Diablo 4 is a designer's game at heart, built on intricacy and depth," our Chris Tapsell wrote. However, despite this, he felt that a "sense of fearful overcompensation" was holding it back.
In addition to its Diablo 4 announcement, this evening Microsoft also confirmed it will be bringing four previously Xbox-exclusive first-party titles to PlayStation 5 and Switch later this year, with more likely to come in the future. It did not specify which games, although the general consensus is they will be Hi-Fi Rush, Pentiment, Sea of Thieves and Grounded.
For all else Game Pass, you can check out Eurogamer's handy guide on it here.